Arsenal could emerge as an outsider to land Leicester City's James Maddison when the transfer window opens, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison is expected to leave relegated Leicester this summer, with Arsenal tipped as a potential destination for the midfielder.

Arsenal transfer news - James Maddison

Just one of a number of high-quality players likely to be available on the cheap from relegated sides this summer, Maddison huffed and puffed but he wasn't able to stop the Leicester house from blowing down.

A rare bright spark in an otherwise dismal campaign for the Foxes, the England man was part of the Leicester side whose relegation to the second tier was confirmed on the final day of the season.

It came after an impressive campaign from a personal point of view for Maddison, whose performances in the first half of the season saw him selected for England's 2022 World Cup squad.

What's more, despite being relegated with Leicester, it doesn't appear to have impacted his stocks, with a number of big sides already sniffing around the creative midfielder.

According to a report by The Sun, Maddison and his Leicester teammate Harvey Barnes are being courted by some of the division's biggest names, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in the mix for their signatures.

But it's Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal who journalist Brown believes could be the side that eventually turn Maddison's head this summer.

What has Paul Brown said about James Maddison?

When speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Maddison, Brown said: "He’d certainly be interested in going there. I think he's an ambitious player and wherever he goes, he's going to bring the same kind of qualities that he did for Leicester. But I think he could be a bigger player and have more of an impact if he goes somewhere else.”

How much is Maddison likely to cost?

It isn't that long since then Sky Sports presenter Graeme Souness claimed Maddison is worthy of a £100 million transfer, akin to that of compatriot Jack Grealish (via Tribal Football).

Alas, given Leicester's relegation to the Championship, it's unlikely a triple-figure fee will be pocketed for Maddison, but the East Midlands outfit remain confident of securing a healthy profit.

As per the earlier Sun report, Leicester's hierarchy have slapped a £40 million price tag on Maddison's head, in an attempt to recoup as much cash as they can.

While not a small amount of money by any means, it would represent somewhat of a steal, should Arsenal or another Premier League side snatch Maddison for £40 million or less.