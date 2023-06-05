Arsenal won't be able to hand James Maddison a significant role at the Emirates, says journalist Paul Brown.

The Leicester City attacking midfielder is thought to like the idea of moving to a big London club, but Brown doesn't think the Gunners are a good fit for him, doubting that he could coexist in the same team as Martin Ødegaard.

Arsenal transfer news — James Maddison

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told FourFourTwo that a switch to the capital appeals to Maddison.

It could see the 26-year-old join Arsenal this summer following Leicester's relegation to the Championship, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing on his Here We Go Podcast that the north London club appreciate the player.

If Maddison does leave the King Power Stadium, which now looks like a certainty after the Foxes' failure to stay up, he could cost £40m, according to The Sun.

Leicester paid around £20m when they signed him from Norwich City back in 2018, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Paul Brown said about James Maddison and Arsenal?

While Brown rates Maddison as a player, he can't see where he'd fit in at Arsenal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I do feel that while Maddison is a brilliant player, I don't really see a role for him at Arsenal. I can't see how he would coexist easily with Ødegaard in the team. And to be quite honest, [Emile] Smith Rowe really is also a natural 10, so you'd end up with three players with very similar characteristics there who I just don't think can play together.

"So it wouldn't seem like an easy fit for Maddison at Arsenal. And I do think there are going to be other clubs who come in for him who might be a better fit for him."

How did James Maddison perform this season?

Maddison was definitely one of Leicester's better players in their extremely disappointing campaign.

In 30 Premier League outings, the England international scored 10 goals and provided nine assists, as per Transfermarkt.

In the end, it obviously wasn't enough to keep Leicester up, but those are pretty good numbers, especially for someone who was playing in a team that went on to finish in 18th.

Ultimately, Maddison could be a great addition to Mikel Arteta's squad this summer. However, with the former Norwich man unlikely to be a guaranteed starter at the Emirates due to some of the other options there, it may not be the best career move for him.