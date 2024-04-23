Highlights Arsenal's 5-0 win against Chelsea sends a strong message to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Ben White and Kai Havertz starred in the resounding victory, with the Gunners asserting their dominance in all areas of the pitch.

Martin Odegaard was also outstanding for Arsenal as he ran the show in the middle of the park.

Arsenal have picked up a rampant 5-0 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium and have gone four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. Pep Guardiola's side does have two games in hand on the Gunners but this was a statement of intent from Arsenal. Liverpool are just three points behind but have just one game in hand.

Mikel Arteta's side knew they had to pick up a win against Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, otherwise, they would have handed the impetus to the Manchester club. Leandro Trossard continued his good form following his goal on the weekend with another here.

Ben White, who had a very good game for the Gunners, scored twice, as did former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz, who made the game safe with a quickfire double to confirm their dominance.

Arsenal Statistics Chelsea 46 Possession 54 9 Shots on goal 1 3 Offsides 0 2 Yellow cards 2 12 Fouls 11

Match Highlights

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya 7/10

Had very little to do during the game. Denied Jackson an equaliser in the first half with a simple save, but that was about it.

RB - Ben White - 9/10

A constant threat down that right-hand side for Chelsea and he was defensively superb throughout. Capped off a fine performance with two goals.

CB - William Saliba - 7/10

The Frenchman has had a superb season once again for Mikel Arteta's side and at the Emirates, he was very solid defensively once again.

CB - Gabriel - 7/10

Alongside Saliba, the Brazilian defender was very secure at the back and dealt with the attacks from Chelsea very well indeed.

LB - Takehiro Tomiyasu 6/10

Was very solid defensively but didn't offer very much going forward.

CM - Declan Rice - 7/10

It was a brilliant driving run from the Englishman to set up Trossard's opening goal and he looked dominant in the middle of the park against a struggling Chelsea side.

CM - Thomas Partey - 7/10

He allowed Rice to push higher up the pitch and the Ghanian midfielder was very solid in his own performance.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Once again, very good on the ball between the linesl and the midfield two of Chelsea struggled to deal with the talented Norwegian. He had two assists for his troubles, too.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 8/10

Fired in a superb opener and looked dangerous once again after his superb performance against Wolves on the weekend.

ST - Kai Havertz - 9/10

A superb performance from the German. He held the ball up very well for his teammates and scored twice in quick succession to make the game safe for the North London club.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Despite playing against Cucurella, who is known as being poor defensively, Saka struggled massively to deal some damage to his opponent but was very good on the ball.

Sub - Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

Ran around a bit but didn't have much time to make an impact.

Sub - Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Similar to Jesus, the Brazilian winger played a few nice passes and that was about it. Should have scored late on to make it 6-0.

Sub - Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6/10

Was not on long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Had a nice shot which hit the side netting and he did look lively throughout.

Sub - Jorginho - 6/10

Kept things ticking in the middle of the park against his former team.

Chelsea player ratings

GK - Dorde Petrovic - 5/10

Should have done better with Trossard's opening goal but made some fine saves after that, but was still at the end of a hammering.

RB - Alfie Gilchrist - 6/10

The young defender had a tough start after allowing Trossard room for the Belgian's goal, but the young full-back adjusted to the game well and looked solid.

CB - Axel Disasi - 5/10

Was a rather poor performance from the French defender. He struggled to deal with the runs of Havertz throughout the game.

CB - Benoit Badiashile - 6/10

The French defender dealt well with the pressure of the Gunners and was one of Chelsea's bright sparks this evening.

LB - Marc Cucurella - 5/10

The Spaniard dealt well with the threat posed by Saka and even pushed forward himself a few times, trying to cause Arsenal problems.

DM - Moises Caicedo - 5/10

Fared slightly better than his midfield partner but still struggled to get any foothold in the game.

DM - Enzo Fernandez - 4/10

Another underwhelming performance from the Argentine midfielder as he saw his opponent steam through the middle of the park time and time again.

AM - Conor Gallagher - 4/10

Hugely struggled to replace Cole Palmer in the Chelsea team and created very little.

LW - Mykhailo Mudryk - 5/10

Similar to Madueke, the Ukrainian struggled to make any sort of impact against the club he could have signed for.

RW - Noni Madueke - 6/10

Really struggled to cause any problems for Tomiyasu but was good at tracking back to help his young full-back partner.

ST- Nicolas Jackson - 7/10

Looked dangerous every time he had the ball at his feet and looked to cause the home side problems and was one of the key attackers for the Blues.

Sub - Raheem Sterling - 6/10

Had a few half chances but the game was well and truly over by this point.

Sub - Trevoh Chalobah - 5/10

Came on when the game was done but still looked rather out of place as he was pulled from pillar to post.

Sub - Thiago Silva - 6/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Cesare Casadei - 6/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Man Of The Match - Kai Havertz

There can be little argument as to who the man of the match was. Former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz has come under a lot of pressure since his move to the North London club. Havertz has played a multitude of positions but looked at home back up front. He netted twice against his former side and he looked very comfortable up top. He has now hit the back of the net seven times in ten games for Arsenal.