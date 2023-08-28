Arsenal could retain star defender Gabriel Magalhaes beyond the transfer deadline as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor provides an update on his north London future, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is looking to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title, while offloading those deemed surplus to requirements.

Arsenal transfer news – Gabriel Magalhaes

After being a defensive stalwart in Arteta’s almost-triumphant 2022/23 campaign after playing every Premier League game, Gabriel - who pockets £50,000 per week at the Emirates - has now racked up just 111 minutes of football across three 2023/24 outings. In Gabriel’s regular absence, Arsenal have not lived up to the same standards that they displayed last campaign and have underwhelmed, despite picking up seven points from their three opening fixtures.

According to The Sun, Real Madrid are willing to offer the defender an out after his lack of game time in north London this term. It’s not only the Spanish stalwarts that have been touted with a move for the 25-year-old, however, as reputable reporter James Benge has reported that he has multiple admirers in the Middle East, including reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

In exchange for Gabriel, Arsenal have held a longstanding interest in Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi and the Express claim the north London-based outfit are willing to cut ties for the Brazilian to free up space for the in-demand Englishman. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT the four-cap England international is of concrete interest to Arteta and his entourage, though the Eagles are keen to keep hold of their coveted centre-back.

Gabriel Magalhaes - Arsenal statistics Appearances 121 Goals 11 Assists 1 Yellow cards 18 Red cards 2 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What has Ryan Taylor said about Arsenal and Gabriel Magalhaes?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I find that strange. However, I firmly expect Gabriel to stay from the conversations I’ve had. He’s very much part of Mikel Arteta’s plans moving forward.

“I think he’s just ultimately an experiment at this moment in time. I think Arteta’s sort of really keen to thrust Kai Havertz into his starting XI, and he’s actually changing the dynamic of his team that was so successful last year.

“Even in the matches that they’ve won so far this season, I’ve really not been convinced by Arsenal in the slightest really, I think there’s a really weird lack of balance and I think they look a little bit odd at full-back. Takehiro Tomiyasu against Crystal Palace and Thomas Partey isn’t a right-back. I’m not sure why he’s being put in there when Ben White is there, and you can have Gabriel at centre-back.

“I think the next game, I expect Gabriel to come back in. I think Arsenal have got Manchester United but from what I understand, Arsenal are not looking to sell.”

What next for Arsenal?

Despite already shelling out £200m worth of summer additions so far, transfer insider Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club could further enhance their side if they are able to offload two first-team squad members first. Per The Guardian, Arsenal and French club Monaco have agreed a deal worth £34m for Folarin Balogun, while Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the deal is now ‘developing fast’.

Meanwhile, according to 90min, the capital club have made a bid for defensive ace Eric Garcia, although it has been made it clear that Barcelona are unwilling to let him leave so close to the end of the window. However, reports have suggested that Xavi and his entourage would be willing to part ways with the 22-year-old Spaniard as long as they were able to snare Joao Cancelo from Manchester City as a replacement.