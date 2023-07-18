Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun could be about to give Mikel Arteta an ultimatum, says journalist Paul Brown.

The 22-year-old is being linked with a move away from the Emirates, and Brown can see him pushing for a move if the Gunners do not give him what he wants.

Arsenal transfer news — Folarin Balogun

Last month, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth informed GIVEMESPORT that Balogun was attracting interest from the Premier League and abroad.

Now, according to the outlet Sheth works for, Inter Milan are exploring signing the forward after ending their pursuit of Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, who spent last season at the San Siro on loan.

Sky Sports claims that Arsenal value Balogun at £50m, so getting him out of the Emirates will not be cheap.

Despite the USA international having not been a key player for Arsenal last season, he showed his worth while out on loan at Reims. During his spell in France, he scored an impressive 22 goals in 37 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

What has Paul Brown said about Folarin Balogun and Arsenal?

Unless he is guaranteed first-team opportunities by Arteta, Brown can see Balogun pushing for a permanent move this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "If Balogun, at any point, doesn't believe that Arsenal really have faith in him to play much this year and really doesn't want to go out on loan, if he does just point-blank refuse, then I could see it coming to a head and Arsenal saying, 'Well, if you're not willing to be patient, then what can we do?'

"I think if Balogun gets to a position where he genuinely refuses to go out on loan and doesn't see minutes for himself in the Arsenal first team, I think he might push for a move. And I don't think Arsenal will stand in his way because they do need to bring some money in in this window."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour And All The Gossip This Transfer Window

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal's focus in the transfer window now is likely to be getting rid of players. They have spent a lot of money on new additions, recently completing the £105m signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United, as reported by BBC Sport.

So who could leave the Emirates on top of Balogun? Well, having brought in Rice, a midfield departure is not out of the question.

According to Sheth, Thomas Partey is attracting a lot of interest, so he is someone who could depart north London before the market closes. Journalist Ben Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that defender Kieran Tierney is a player to keep an eye on, with Newcastle United monitoring him.

All in all, there will be departures at Arsenal, who have already sold Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen.

This upcoming season, then, they will have quite a different squad compared to last term. But that is not a bad thing, as the additions of Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber have made it look much stronger.