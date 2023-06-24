Arsenal have discussed personal terms with summer target Romeo Lavia ahead of a potential Emirates Stadium switch, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his midfield options this summer, with Lavia discussed as a suitable candidate.

Arsenal transfer news - Romeo Lavia

After the heartache of missing out on the Premier League title last season, Arteta is wasting no time in refreshing his Arsenal squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

It's believed that Thomas Partey is subject to interest from Juventus, with the midfielder open to a Serie A switch this summer (Sky Sports Italia).

That comes after news broke last month that Granit Xhaka - who was crucial to Arsenal's title challenge last season - is on the verge of joining Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen, in a deal worth a reported £13 million (The Guardian).

Of course, that would leave the door open for some midfield incomings, and while the Declan Rice saga rumbles on in the background, the Gunners could be about to add another talented technician to their ranks.

It's reported by The Independent that Arsenal are among the front-runners to land Lavia's signature, with the Belgian intent on leaving relegated Southampton this summer and potentially joining Jurrien Timber at the Emirates with the Dutchman accepting a switch to the Emirates, as per Fabrizio Romano.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Lavia to Arsenal?

When quizzed on the latest surrounding Lavia's proposed move to the Emirates, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted a deal could be just around the corner.

On Arsenal's pursuit for the teenager, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I know they've been discussing personal terms with his agent and Lavia, who would be 100% open to joining Arsenal and it does look like there's concrete interest, but at this moment in time, the price tag will have to drop.

"I think the issue Southampton have is that their valuation has been clouded by the fact Chelsea offered £50 million last August and City have that £40 million buyback that becomes active in 2024.”

Who else are challenging for Lavia's signature?

As per the earlier Independent report, a number of top-flight outfits are battling to try and sign Lavia from Southampton during this transfer window.

One of the main names in the race are Chelsea, who submitted a £50 million bid for the midfielder last season, before he'd even played one full competitive season of Premier League football.

Elsewhere, it's claimed by the same story that Manchester United are monitoring the progress of the deal, with the Red Devils interested in the former Manchester City academy prospect.

Whereas Liverpool are also said to be in the mix, even though Southampton's price tag is expected to be too high for the Reds to challenge properly.