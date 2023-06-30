Folarin Balogun’s cryptic message on Twitter this morning has hinted his exit from Arsenal, or him committing his future to the club, is imminent.

Balogun has just finished a successful loan spell at Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims, where he scored 21 times and finished as the joint-fourth top goalscorer in the league.

The American has hinted that his decision over his future could be made shortly, whether it be remaining at the Emirates Stadium and fighting for his place, or leaving the club in search for first-team football.

What has Balogun tweeted about his Arsenal future?

The recently capped American international said on Twitter: “It is time,” which has led many to believe that Balogun will announce where he will be playing in the near future.

According to a source at Sky Sports, Arsenal have slapped a £50m valuation on the 21-year-old who still has two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah deemed higher in the pecking order, it looks more likely that Balogun will leave Arsenal rather than settle with being Mikel Arteta’s third-choice striker.

What has Mikel Arteta said about Balogun?

The Spaniard has previously spoken of his admiration for the USMNT striker back in February when he said: "He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career. He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave.

“We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go [Reims] and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting."

Some Arsenal fans have agreed with Arteta’s £50m valuation of Balogun.

Robbie Lyle of AFTV said: "That Rasmus Hojlund that Manchester United are after, I see them [Atalanta] quoting them for £80 million. And he scored like nine goals last season and Balogun scored 21.

“If it’s under £30m I wouldn't even sell. £50m I think we should be looking for him."

Lyle and his co-host then went on to list the multiple Premier League sides that need a striker that they could sell Balogun to such as Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Everton.