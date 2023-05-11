Arsenal have identified Spanish gem Martín Zubimendi as a potential Declan Rice alternative, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Zubimendi has caught the eye with his performances for Real Sociedad this season, with the midfielder tipped to leave the La Liga side this summer.

Arsenal transfer news - Martín Zubimendi

According to a report by football.london, Zubimendi remains a player of high interest for Arsenal, despite previous setbacks.

It was reported during the January transfer window that Mikel Arteta's side were pushing to Zubimendi, but ultimately backed down due to reservations over his release clause.

Sociedad informed the Gunners that Zubimendi would not be available for transfer, unless the release clause was met.

It's claimed by football.london that Zubimendi's release clause falls in the region of £53 million - a figure considerably cheaper than the £100 million being touted for primary target Rice.

Despite experiencing pushback from Sociedad earlier in the year, there are suggestions that Arsenal are still keen on Zubimendi's services and could be preparing a move for the midfielder this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Zubimendi to Arsenal?

When asked about the chances of Arsenal switching their attention to Zubimendi, transfer insider Jones admitted it seemed unlikely at this moment, but recognised he was a player on their shortlist.

On Zubimendi to Arsenal, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He keeps cropping up. I haven't heard too much about it recently, so it's one of those we're going to have to dig into as we get closer to the window.

"However, it’s for sure that Rice is not the only person on their list. And a few leaks are coming out now about other names that Arsenal might pursue if that one doesn't work out.”

Video: Zubimendi's playing style shows clear similarities to Rice

Unlikely to sign both Rice and Zubimendi given their similar playing styles, it's clear to see why the latter has been identified as an alternative to the former.

A YouTube compilation detailing the Sociedad man's best bits this season shows him as being a reliable presence in front of the backline.

It's also something backed up by his underlying numbers, as Zubimendi averages over one interception, tackle, block and clearance per match (via FBref).

Granted, Rice has notched up slightly better defensive numbers so far this season, but should the West Ham United captain no longer be attainable for Arsenal, Arteta and Co. do have a suitable plan B with Zubimendi.