The main transfer target for Arsenal this summer is Declan Rice, but they have a couple of alternatives lined up if they don't get their man.

Premier League champions Manchester City are also believed to be in advanced talks with the West Ham United star over a move to the Etihad Stadium, and if they end up signing him, Arsenal may turn their focus back to Moises Caicedo, currently at Brighton, or go after a fresh target in Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

This is according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The Declan Rice saga so far

Arsenal have had two bids for Rice rejected so far by West Ham, for £80m then a second at £90m plus add-ons.

Personal terms have been agreed already, leading to a deal that still needs to be struck with the Hammers, but rejected offers have opened to door to City. Pep Guardiola's side were claimed to have made an opening bid, but it doesn't seem to be the case just yet.

Should both teams make an offer that is accepted by West Ham, it is understood that Rice would prefer a move to Arsenal over Man City. It remains to be seen where he would fit in either system, though. He is able to play at centre-back, in a deeper midfield role, or a more advanced position.

Were Rice to end up at City, however, Arsenal can turn elsewhere.

Brighton star Caicedo was linked with a move to Arsenal, and almost joined in the January transfer window. Brighton rejected a £75m offer in the winter and are thought to want a fee in excess of that figure now, with Chelsea the club making the biggest push to sign the Ecuadorian.

As of writing this article, Caicedo is valued at £64.5m by Transfermarkt.

Arsenal and their Spanish boss Mikel Arteta see Lavia as both a younger and cheaper option that would compliment their existing options, while he is viewed as having enormous potential. Arteta is also thought to be a huge fan of Lavia.

Lavia is seen predominantly as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who is attracting interest from clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia and looks increasingly likely to leave.

Kai Havertz has already sealed a move across London from Chelsea, and he could be joined by Jurrien Timber from Ajax.