Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is already "twice the player" of new Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk, journalist Paul Brown claimed in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

Mudryk was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, before Chelsea swooped in to hijack the move.

Arsenal transfer news

Earmarked as their number-one target during the January window, Arsenal eventually ended up missing out on Mudryk, after London rivals Chelsea stole the attacker from under their noses.

It wasn't for the lack of effort on Arsenal's part, with Shakhtar chief executive Sergei Palkin admitting the Gunners had matched Chelsea's offer to sign the player (The Athletic).

However, it's claimed by Palkin that the add-ons and bonuses offered by Chelsea were more "realistic", hence why Mudryk joined the Blues.

So far it's a gamble that hasn't paid off for Chelsea, with Mudryk, who signed in a deal worth a sensational £88.5 million from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, having struggled at Stamford Bridge.

Despite missing out on one of Europe's hottest prospects, there are suggestions that Arsenal may have dodged a bullet by not signing Mudryk, with some claiming they already have a much better player in the squad.

What has Paul Brown said about Saka and Mudryk?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown insists Arsenal forward Saka has a much higher ceiling than Mudryk, irrespective of the latter's hefty price tag.

On the comparison, Brown said: "It occurred to me that if Chelsea have paid basically £90 million to sign Mudryk, that Bukayo Saka is twice the player. The potential is probably even higher for Saka, so you've got to be looking at a huge fee in comparison, if he was to leave.”

How have Saka and Mudryk performed this season?

With just 10 appearances since joining from Chelsea to his name, Mudryk is yet to capture the imaginations of the Blues faithful.

During those 10 outings, the ex-Shakhtar man has not yet found the net in a Chelsea shirt, while managing just one assist across all competitions, leading to questions surrounding his legitimacy in the side.

In comparison, Saka, who is nine months Mudryk's junior, has enjoyed a stellar campaign for league leaders Arsenal, shining in Mikel Arteta's Premier League-chasing side.

Only summer signing Gabriel Jesus boasts a higher WhoScored ranking than Saka, who earns a reported £70,000 per week at Arsenal, with the England international notching up a stellar 7.45 average rating from his Premier League performances this season.