Arsenal signing Chelsea forward Kai Havertz would push up the level of Mikel Arteta's squad, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The German has been linked with a move to the Emirates and Jones can understand why the Gunners would be interested in him.

Arsenal transfer news — Kai Havertz

As per The Telegraph, Arsenal are thought to be monitoring Havertz's situation at Stamford Bridge.

The same outlet states that Real Madrid are also interested in the 24-year-old, but signing him this summer will not be a cheap operation.

According to The Guardian, Arsenal's London rivals want £75m for their attacker, who has just two years left on his contract.

He was Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League last season, finding the back of the net seven times (via Transfermarkt).

What has Dean Jones said about Kai Havertz and Arsenal?

Jones is confident that Havertz would improve Arsenal's squad.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "If they're going to genuinely look to keep pushing up the levels of this squad, then Kai Havertz, I think, would do that. And we're looking at a situation here where Arsenal obviously had an interest in Mason Mount when he had his situation on the line at Chelsea. Man United are going to probably beat them to that.

"But if Arsenal were interested in Mason Mount, then why wouldn't they be interested in Kai Havertz? There's obviously a distance between being interested in a player and actually being able to pull it off, but Kai Havertz might give you some value in this market."

Should Arsenal sign Kai Havertz?

If Arteta is looking for a new forward, then Havertz could be a good option. He has Premier League experience and can play up front or as an attacking midfielder.

When Gabriel Jesus is unavailable, the Germany international, who has been described as a "superstar" by current team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta, is easily someone the Arsenal boss could turn to.

However, if his price tag really is £75m, then perhaps the Gunners should also consider some other options. It's a lot of money for a forward who isn't the most prolific, while Arteta's team is already quite fixed. There is no guarantee that he would be a starter at the Emirates.

Ultimately, if Arsenal can get Havertz for significantly cheaper, then they should go for it. But at Chelsea's current price, it probably makes sense to sign a less expensive name. With Jesus and Martin Ødegaard at the club, the former Bayer Leverkusen star doesn't look like a necessity.