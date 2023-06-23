Arsenal target Declan Rice is reportedly set to snub the north London club for Manchester City, but only if his three assurances are met, according to a new report from the Daily Mail.

The West Ham United midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium for some time, but now there are rumours that the 2022-23 treble winners will attempt to hijack the £90 million proposal from the Gunners.

Initially, there were reports that Bayern Munich were interested in bringing Rice to Germany, but it was believed that the player’s preference was to stay in England, leaving Arsenal in pole position in the race for his signature.

According to Simon Stone, via BBC Sport, Arsenal initially put in a first bid of £75 million to be spread over four payments for the Hammers captain, but it was swiftly rejected, despite the midfielder being valued at £77m, as per Transfermarkt.

A second much-improved bid was submitted, estimated to be in the £90 million range, but this was also rejected by the Hammers, who are “99% sure” that Rice will be moving away from the London Stadium this summer.

As per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, in the last 24 hours Manchester City have decided to make a bid for the Europa Conference League winner, after losing their midfield hero Ilkay Gündoğan to Barcelona earlier in the week.

Despite signing Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovačić from Chelsea this week, it seems that City want to strengthen their midfield department further as Bernardo Silva also looks set to depart in favour of a move to Saudi Arabia.

As a result, City are looking to swoop in and steal Rice from right under Arsenal’s nose with a bid rumoured to be in the region of £100 million.

However, if Rice is to snub Arsenal in favour of City, then he wants some assurances from the most successful Premier League club over the last decade.

What are the assurances Declan Rice wants from Man City?

With Pep Guardiola’s contract set to expire in 2025, Rice wants to know how long the manager is staying at the club, as well as reportedly saying he wants a long-term role with the side while featuring as an integral member of the team from the very beginning of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

With an already stacked midfield that may be considered as an embarrassment of riches to some, with the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Champions League winning goalscorer Rodri, as well as the emergence of John Stones playing the pivot position, it will be no easy feat for Guardiola to find a way to keep everybody happy.

There is also Kalvin Phillips available who hasn’t had a sniff of regular game time since his arrival to the club from Leeds in the 2022 summer transfer window, making only 12 appearances for the side.

It is no surprise that the two Premier League title challengers from last season are once again competing with each other for the signature of one of the best defensive midfielders in world football.

The England midfielder, who has been capped 41 times by his country, has played 245 games for West Ham, scoring 15 goals.

The competition is fierce, but Arsenal will need to make him their record signing if they are to lure him away from City, and they must move quickly to avoid any late hijack attempts.