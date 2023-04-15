Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has been a "bargain" purchase for the club since joining in 2019, journalist Paul Brown explained to GIVEMESPORT.

Martinelli has established himself as an integral part of Mikel Arteta's title-chasing side and Brown hints that his signing was one of the best of the Kroenke era at Arsenal.

Arsenal latest news - Gabriel Martinelli

After a stellar start to the campaign, Martinelli was rewarded with a new bumper contract, taking his deal at the Emirates Stadium up until the end of the 2026/27 season (The Athletic).

The Brazilian international's previous contract had been due to expire at the end of next season, with the Arsenal hierarchy unwilling to take any chances, instead tying the forward down to a new long-term deal.

A fully-fledged part of Arteta's starting-11, Martinelli arrived at Arsenal amid little fanfare four years ago, joining the Gunners from Ituano in a deal worth £6 million.

Fast-forward 48 months and Martinelli - who pockets a reported £90,000 per week - is now considered one of the best attackers in the entire division, with some suggesting he's one of the best Arsenal signings in recent years.

What has Brown said about Martinelli and Arsenal?

Impressed by what he's seen not only this season, but since he arrived at Arsenal, journalist Brown dubbed Martinelli a "bargain", while admitting there is still plenty more to come from the vibrant forward.

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Brown said: "It's incredible to think what a bargain they got when signing Gabriel Martinelli. The way he destroyed Trent Alexander-Arnold for 20 minutes at Anfield was quite something to watch.

"We're still not sure what his best position is, as he can play in a few. So what he ends up being is still in doubt, but the talent is absolutely phenomenal.”

How has Martinelli been performing this season?

Of the regular starters in Arteta's Arsenal side, Martinelli ranks as the fourth-highest performer in the Premier League this season, as per WhoScored.

Notching up an impressive average rating of 7.31 across his league appearances so far, it's clear to see why Arsenal were so keen to extend the 21-year-old's contract.

It comes amid a profitable campaign for the electric attacker, who has so far registered an eye-catching 19 goal contributions across all competitions.

Of those 19 G/A contributions, 14 of them were strikes on goal, with Martinelli having already bettered his tally from last season by eight (Transfermarkt).