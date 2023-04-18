Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli is "up there" as one of the best Premier League signings of the last decade, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Martinelli has enjoyed a stellar campaign under Mikel Arteta's title-chasing Gunners, who are now just a handful of games away from their first league win since 2004.

Arsenal latest news - Gabriel Martinelli

Arriving in north London as a relatively unknown youth player four years ago, Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Ituano for just £6 million.

The then 18-year-old had impressed for the South American outfit, before catching the eye of the Arsenal scouts and making a move to England.

Immediately thrown straight into Arteta's senior side, Martinelli made an instant impact for the Gunners, featuring 26 times while notching up 14 G/A contributions during his debut campaign (Transfermarkt).

Since then, the six-cap Brazil international has gone from strength to strength in an Arsenal shirt, while establishing himself as one of the Premier League's most potent attackers.

Journalist Paul Brown recently chimed in with plenty of praise for the electric forward, telling GIVEMESPORT in a recent interview that he was a "phenomenal talent".

However, such has been Martinelli's rise to prominence under Arteta, there are some suggestions that he could be the best signing in the Premier League from the last 10 years.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Martinelli at Arsenal?

Full of praise for the youngster, Sky Sports reporter Sheth claimed to GIVEMESPORT in an interview that Martinelli was "up there" with the best purchases of the last decade.

On the 21-year-old, Sheth said: "It is up there for £6 million. I had completely forgotten that he only cost £6 million.

"But it should be said though, when Arsenal go into the market and buy a player like Gabriel Martinelli, not many people batted an eyelid as it was £6 million, as many pay more attention when big money is spent on players.

"However, the fact of the matter is, it does require a little bit of bravery and courage to go in for a player of such a young age for a price that probably looks quite a lot at the time because of the experience of the player.”

How has Martinelli performed for Arsenal this season?

While he isn't the only standout talent for Arsenal, the performances of Martinelli have unquestionably been one of the reasons why Arteta's side are now within touching distance of the Premier League title.

In his 41 appearances for Arsenal this season, the Brazilian has notched up an impressive 19 G/A contributions, meaning he's currently averaging just under a goal or an assist every other match (Transfermarkt).

As such, Martinelli has rocketed towards the top of Arsenal's WhoScored rankings, with the £90,000-per-week star averaging a rating of 7.32 in the Premier League.

Of Arsenal's regular starters, Martinelli ranks as the third-highest performer this season, just behind fellow star-men Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard.