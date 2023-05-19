Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale signed a new contract on Thursday and there could be more big imminent news at the Emirates Stadium, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta’s first-choice stopper has committed his future to the Gunners and teammate Bukayo Saka looks set to follow in his footsteps.

Arsenal contract news – Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka

Last week, Romano reported that a new contract for Ramsdale had yet to be signed but was verbally agreed.

The Italian journalist went on to report that it could take “some days” to check all the details and prepare all the documents before making the new deal official.

The 25-year-old’s new terms have tied him to the north London outfit until the summer of 2028, securing the goalkeeper’s future at the Emirates Stadium for at least five years.

Journalist Dean Jones recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Ramsdale has “elevated his levels two or three times” this season, having played a part in the Gunners’ first top-four finish since 2016.

Romano has also confirmed that Saka - rated at €110m (£95m) by Transfermarkt - will extend his contract with the north London outfit in what will be more good news for the Arsenal faithful.

What has Romano said about Arsenal, Ramsdale and Saka?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “For Ramsdale, it was about the final clauses. They had to send something on the image rights.

“So, it was really about the final bits, and then it was official. Both of them [him and Saka] will extend the contract.”

How has Saka performed for Arsenal this season?

Saka has been integral to Arsenal’s challenge for the Premier League title this season before a drop-off in form in the squad looks to have effectively handed Manchester City the honours.

The 26-cap England international has scored 13 goals in 36 Premier League appearances this term, having played a part in every single top-flight game for Arteta's side so far this campaign.

The 21-year-old has also provided an impressive 11 assists in all competitions for the Gunners to show how influential he is in the final third for his team alongside the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Therefore as a result, Arsenal will be delighted if they can follow up Ramsdale’s contract extension with Saka as they look ahead to an exciting future with a team that looks to have so much potential.