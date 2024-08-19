Arsenal have identified Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, and could move for him if a suitable offer comes in for the Englishman, journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Garcia impressed in his outings last season for Espanyol, starting 14 games for the Catalan side and managing eight clean sheets. This has sparked interest from Arsenal, who view the shot-stopper as having similar characteristics to first choice David Raya.

However, any incoming in this department is dependent on Ramsdale's future, with the Gunners yet to receive a concrete offer for the outcast. Southampton and Nottingham Forest reportedly want to sign the former Sheffield United man, although the North Londoners may have to ultimately settle on allowing him to leave on a temporary basis.

Arsenal Eye Joan Garcia

The Gunners will move if Ramsdale can complete a switch

With Raya arriving on loan from Brentford last summer, and securing a permanent switch in this window, Ramsdale is surplus to requirements at the Emirates. The 26-year-old made just six appearances in the Premier League last campaign as he was displaced by the Spaniard, and is now struggling to attract significant attention from top flight clubs.

Newcastle had been cited as a potential destination, but the Magpies appear to have reignited their interest in Burnley's James Trafford. Instead, a loan move to a side at the other end of the Premier League may be on the cards, with suitors seemingly deterred by the player's purported £120,000 a week wages.

Both Arsenal and Ramsdale will want the situation sorted soon, so Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar can make plans for a successor. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports' Sheth revealed that the Gunners want to sign Garcia, but will have to wait until a move for Ramsdale materialises:

"The information we've got at the moment is that Arsenal are focusing more on a younger goalkeeper, and namely this one from Espanyol, who's in his early 20s. So it'd be interesting to see how this one develops, but I think it's all dependent on what happens with Ramsdale and if Ajax can come back in with the deal that Arsenal would be satisfied with."

Ajax have indeed been touted as a potential suitor for Ramsdale, although the Eredivisie side's loan offer was rejected.

Meanwhile, a deal for Garcia would appear plausible for the Premier League title contenders. The 23-year-old shared minutes with Fernando Pacheco at Espanyol last season, and thus would likely be attracted by the allure of the bright lights of the Emirates and the opportunity to develop behind Raya.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Ramsdale Garcia Appearances 6 14 Goals Conceded 5 7 Clean Sheets 2 8 Saves Per 90 1.5 2.36 Save Percentage 64.3% 82.5% Crosses Stopped Per 90 1.33 2.14 Pass Accuracy 69.7% 74.3%

Arsenal Closing in on Merino

Deal could be announced within 24 hours

While finding a deputy to Raya may become an issue for Arsenal in the final weeks of the window, the primary concern of acquiring a midfielder appears close to being solved. The Gunners reportedly could announce the signing of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad within the next 24 hours, joining new signing Riccardo Calafiori as the major summer additions to the Emirates.

The deal is expected to be completed somewhere in the region of £30 million, with Merino expected to be deployed alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard in a midfield trio. The 28-year-old impressed last season for Sociedad, netting five times and registering three assists in 32 La Liga appearances.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 19/08/2024