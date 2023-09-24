Highlights Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are skeptical of Aaron Ramsdale's show of support towards David Raya during the north London derby.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have raised doubts over the show of support from Aaron Ramsdale towards his Arsenal teammate David Raya during the north London derby on Sunday. The Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw by their fierce rivals - Tottenham - extending the unbeaten runs of both sides in the 2023/24 Premier League season so far.

Arsenal went ahead in front of a lively Emirates crowd with a huge stroke of luck as Bukayo Saka's long range effort was heading wide of the post before Cristian Romero inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net as he attempted to make a block. The visitors fought their way back into the contest towards the end of the first-half after being put under pressure for the opening half hour by Mikel Arteta's side. Shortly before the half-time break, Son Heung-min pulled his side level after slotting home a James Maddison cut back.

The South Korean forward bagged his second goal of the game in the second-half, only moments after seeing Saka fire home a penalty to put the hosts in front. Romero's nightmare continued as he was the man to concede the spot kick after blocking a shot on goal with his outstretched arm.

There were opportunities for both sides to score a winner, with both goalkeepers putting in impressive performances despite being beaten twice. Raya is now viewed as the first choice in between the sticks for Arteta, with Ramsdale having to settle for a place on the bench.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher question authenticity of Ramsdale gesture

Not long before Tottenham drew level in the closing stages of the first 45 minutes, Raya was called into action as Son played a lovely ball into Brennan Johnson in the Arsenal penalty area, only for the Spanish goalkeeper to pull off an impressive save to deny the Welsh forward. The Sky Sports cameras were very quick to look over at the bench for Ramsdale's reaction, with the England international seen clapping with his hands above his head.

This gesture has been questioned by both Carragher and Neville with the latter saying during his commentary of the game: "What must Aaron Ramsdale be thinking? He just fetches it behind him, reaches out."

After then seeing the reaction of Ramsdale on the bench, the Manchester United legend followed it up with: "He’s saying ‘Well done mate’. He’s either a top individual or a good actor!"

Carragher was also on hand after the match to give his thoughts on the situation as during his analysis of the game on Sky Sports, the former Liverpool defender said: "I thought I was at the Oscars, you know when someone loses the OScar and they start clapping and smiling for the other person. I mean I was laughing when I saw that. He's absolutely devastated."

It was all said in a light-hearted manner by both men, but they are unlikely to be the only ones thinking it.

What next for Ramsdale?

The ex-Sheffield United shot-stopper has found himself sitting on the bench for matches against Everton, PSV and Tottenham. Ramsdale looks to have a tough battle on his hands to regain his number one spot, with the on loan Raya appearing to be the main man in Arteta's eyes.

There is an EFL Cup game against Raya's parent club - Brentford - coming up in midweek, with Ramsdale likely to get a chance to impress. The English keeper will feel hard done by currently after having an impressive 2022/23 campaign with the Gunners.