In football, the roar of the crowd is often one of the best indicators of just how important a goal can be in a match. A theory that Myles Lewis-Skelly has himself been able to confirm on the 4th of April 2023. The youngster scored the winning goal as Arsenal's U18s beat their Manchester City counterparts in the FA Youth Cup semi-final, and got a taste of what his next few years - or even months - might be like.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's career at Arsenal so far

Born in Islington, north London, Lewis-Skelly is a pure Arsenal product. In fact, it was at the age of nine that the Anglo-Barbadian (his parents were born in England and his grandparents in the Caribbean) joined Hale End, the Gunners' famous academy. Brilliant in the various youth categories, Lewis-Skelly seems to know no boundaries. So much so that on the 4th of May 2021, aged just 14, the young player made his debut for the U18s team, then managed by Ken Gillard.

Against Reading, the number 12 immediately stood out, sealing his side's emphatic 6-1 victory. The game was also highlighted by the first goal in the U18s for Ethan Nwaneri, who is slightly younger than his team-mate and was also celebrating his first appearance. While continuing to develop, Lewis-Skelly made his first - and only appearance of the season - at U18 level a few months later, in a 4-1 defeat by Chelsea. As the 2022-23 season got underway, the young player alternated between appearances for the U18 team and its U21 counterpart. He made 12 appearances (two goals, four assists) with the former, and nine with the latter.

Being only 17-years-old, Lewis-Skelly is an exceptional talent, and one that has already been noticed by those around him. Jack Wilshere, his U18s coach said via The Athletic: "We give him the tools he needs to develop, but you see certain moments that are not coachable. Certain players can’t do that, only certain players can but there’s much more that comes with it like how he lives. He’s a top kid but he has to manage that going forward when he gets a bit more attention. He comes from a great family which is massive, and I know that they’ll steer his journey and be present throughout that, a bit like me with my dad and family. That’s so important.”

Wilshere is not the only one to be aware of his player's potential however. It's why Arsenal's directors rushed to secure his long-term future by offering him his first professional contract as soon as he had blown out his seventeenth birthday candle. It's a vote of confidence that has recently been matched by further action, with the player making his first appearances for the professional squad.

After appearing against Olympique Lyonnais in a mid-season friendly in December 2022, he also took part in the Gunners' pre-season campaign last summer, and celebrated his first official appearance in the first-team squad when he played host to RC Lens in the Champions League on the 29th November. A few days later, he also appeared on the bench for the Gunners, this time in the Premier League in a match against Brighton on the 17th of December. The first half of the 2023-24 season was also an opportunity for him to make his debut in the UEFA Youth League (three games, 249 minutes played) and to continue to get game time in the reserves, while training regularly with the Mikel Arteta's squad.

Alongside his progress at club level, Lewis-Skelly continues to climb the ladder for the Three Lions. Having played for the U16s (five caps), the U17s (21 caps, two goals) and now the U18s (two caps), the London-born player is continuing his ascent. And, unless he decides to opt for the Barbadian national team (with whom he has already trained), there is no doubt that Lewis-Skelly will one day have the honour of donning the white shirt of the Three Lions.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's style of play

If you wanted a snapshot of the kind of player and potential Lewis-Skelly has, then look no further than Arsenal's U21 coach, Mehmet Ali, who told The Athletic: "As they get older, we need to nail a certain position for them and make it specific in terms of what’s expected from the first team and what that role is, but we have to give them challenges." These words sum up the type of player the Gunners' academy is looking to develop. That is why, despite being used to playing in central midfield, Lewis-Skelly has already played at left-back in Ali's team.

For Wilshere, however, the 17-year-old is destined to play in midfield. "I don’t think he’ll be a left-back; he’ll be a midfielder. But if we give him a little bit of everything (it will help). It’s important for him. You look at our first team and the way football’s going with players like Oleksandr Zinchenko, the full-back has to be able to play inside."

Myles Lewis-Skelly's 2023/24 stats (as of 23/01/2024) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played FA Youth Cup 2 0 2 180 Premier League 2 6 1 2 412 Premier League 0 0 0 0 UEFA Youth League 3 0 0 249 UEFA Champions League 0 0 0 0 EFL Trophy 2 0 1 171 Total 13 1 5 1,012 All stats taken from Transfermarkt

As far as his qualities are concerned, Lewis-Skelly is a player with a certain quality of footwork and an endurance that is ideal for his box-to-box profile. Far from being the tallest player on the pitch (standing at 5ft8in tall), he uses his ability to read the game and position himself in space to make up what could, in modern football, be described as a 'deficit'.

What next for Myles Lewis-Skelly at Arsenal?

Now that Arsenal have ensured that they will be able to keep their talented youngster for a few more years, the north London club can concentrate fully on his development. Given his first half of the season, it seems clear that Lewis-Skelly should - at least until the end of it - continue to gather experience in the reserves and make a few squad appearances, if not his first official ones, for Mikel Arteta's team.

But the question of his future could well come up again soon. Will Arsenal rely on the young player for the 2024/25 season? Or will they prefer to loan him out so that he can gain playing time at a second or third division club? What about a hypothetical future offer from a major European club? These are all questions that will no doubt be answered over the coming months.