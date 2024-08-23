Arsenal target and Atalanta star Ademola Lookman is closing in on a transfer to Parisian giants Paris-Saint-Germain in the summer transfer windows closing moments, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Atalanta winger has enjoyed two stellar seasons in the Serie A, notably scoring a wonderful hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final last term to win the competition for his side, and has been subjected to rife interest over the course of the window.

Arsenal were one of the sides keenly interested in his services, but the Nigeria forward has reached a total verbal agreement now with PSG instead, with the two clubs still negotiating in terms of the package taking him to France.

However, Plettenberg reports that whilst Lookman has personally agreed a verbal deal with PSG, talks between the two sides are currently stalling, with the Gunners keeping an eye on any potential collapse in order to secure their potential target.

Ademola Lookman has looked an entirely new player ever since making a switch over to Italy in 2022.

Following fairly unsuspecting spells in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City, and in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, his transfer to Bergamo for £12m has led to a huge haul of goals and a long string of outstanding performances, particularly in last season's Europa League final.

Such good showings have seen top interest from around Europe, with Liverpool, PSG and Arsenal having all shown an interest in him.

It is PSG, however, who have struck a verbal agreement with Lookman over the securing of his services, with Arsenal still maintaining hope that they can hijack a stalling deal.

Though Arsenal too have so far failed to reach Atalanta's understandably high asking price, they are keeping an eye on the potential move to PSG as talks are stalling there as well, potentially giving the Gunners the opportunity to steal in and get their man.

Ademola Lookman Atalanta/Serie A stats Appearances 62 Starts 42 Goals 24 Assists 13

Mikel Merino Nears Arsenal Move

The Euro 2024 hero is nearing a Premier League return

One near-certain incoming at Arsenal has finally been reported as having reached a total agreement with the club, as The Athletic report that Mikel Merino is now closing in on a switch to the Emirates in the summer window's closing stages.

Merino, who last took to the Premier League with Newcastle United some years back, has been a standout with Real Sociedad in La Liga for a number of years now across his 190 appearances, and crowned his career with a dramatic winner against Germany at Euro 2024 this summer on Spain's path to winning the tournament.

Now, after weeks of negotiations, Sociedad have given Arsenal and Merino the green light to move forward with the deal, with the midfielder now set to make his way to North London within the final week of the window.