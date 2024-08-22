Ademola Lookman was reportedly absent with authorisation from Atalanta training recently, amidst speculation that the Nigerian star could be on his way out the door this summer with Arsenal now said to be interested according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Lookman, who scored a phenomenal hat-trick in the Europa League final to finally end Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten streak last season, has been subject to interest from a host of top European sides this summer, with Arsenal one of the clubs heavily linked for his signature.

The winger previously plied his trade in the Premier League for Everton, Leicester City and Fulham, but was fairly unsuspecting during his time there. Since his move to Atalanta, however, the 26-year-old has been revitalised, providing 19 Serie A goal contributions from 22 starts last term.

His hat-trick in the Europa League final, which won the trophy for his side, was a remarkable feat that shot his market value up, with Arsenal reportedly having already proposed a £43m bid with add-ons for his services.

Atalanta are also hearing of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool this summer, and are more likely to hold out for £65m-£70m in case of any departure, as per Pedulla.

Lookman an Arsenal Target

The tricky winger is a wanted man this summer

Those who remembered Ademola Lookman during his to-date Premier League days may be surprised to see the player he has become in Bergamo so far.

The winger didn't pull up many trees during his spells across three different Premier League sides - perhaps being more infamous for one of the worst penalty misses of all time - but has looked a new man ever since making his ventures in Serie A in 2022.

The winger has laid on a mighty 37 direct goal contributions in just 42 starts during his Serie A career, and Lookman is now subject to rife interest from around the continent, returning to the prominence once laid out for him after his breakthrough at Charlton Athletic.

Arsenal are the club leading the race for his signature so far this summer, with the Gunners having verbally proposed an offer of £43m plus bonuses for Lookman with the added possibility of including Jakub Kiwior as well. However, Mikel Arteta's side fall short of Atalanta's understandably lofty value by some way yet.

Ademola Lookman Atalanta Stats (Serie A) Appearances 62 Starts 42 Goals 24 Assists 13

Nketiah Nearing Arsenal Exit

The striker is closing in on a move to Nottingham Forest

One method that Arsenal may be able to allocate funds for Lookman is through the sale of academy product Eddie Nketiah.

The 25-year-old striker is closing in a move to Nottingham Forest, with the Reds negotiating over a £25m+ transfer to help bolster their frontline.

Forest are in need of a striker this summer to help bolster an attack featuring Taiwo Awoniyi - who scored a winner for Forest in 2023 that won Manchester City the title ahead of Arsenal - and Chris Wood.

Nketiah's sale would represent pure profit for Arsenal given his status as an academy product, and may facilitate both a space in the squad and the funds to sign Ademola Lookman from Atalanta.