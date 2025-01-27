Arsenal are long-term admirers of Irish striker Evan Ferguson, whose Brighton & Hove Albion future is up in the air heading into the final few days of the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

Ferguson could be allowed to leave the Amex on loan once he returns from an ankle injury that has plagued his progress this season. He has fallen behind Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro in Fabian Hurzeler's pecking order, but the forward duo are also dealing with fitness problems, as is Georginio Rutter, meaning the Seagulls are in two minds over the Irish youngster's departure.

The 20-year-old has appeared 12 times in the Premier League this season and has one goal to his name, somewhat losing his reputation as one of British football's brightest attacking gems. He is still in demand amid his potential availability, and a loan move could be on the horizon amid his lack of first-team opportunities when fit.

Arsenal Eyeing Brighton's Evan Ferguson

The Gunners Would Need To Make Room For The Striker

Ferguson has been on Arsenal's radar for several years since breaking onto the scene at the age of 17 in 2022 and quickly catching the eye with stellar performances at the back end of Roberto De Zerbi's reign at the Amex. He managed six goals and two assists in 19 league games during the 2022-23 campaign but has come off the boil amid fitness problems.

The Gunners are looking for a new centre-forward to help Mikel Arteta deal without the injured Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. A lack of a pure number nine has been glaringly missing at the Emirates and has somewhat tarnished their hopes of competing with Liverpool for the title.

Evan Ferguson Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 12 (2) Goals 1 Expected Goals 0.54 Scoring Frequency 244min Goals Per Game 0.1 Shots Per Game 0.6 Shots On Target Per Game 0.2 Ground Duels Won 0.4 (29%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (36%)

If the North Londoners were to move for Ferguson, they would need to part with either Raheem Sterling or Neto because they have used up their two Premier League loans. Sterling has struggled to win over Arteta and earn regular game time while on loan from Chelsea. Neto, on loan from Bournemouth, has been the backup goalkeeper to David Raya following Aaron Ramsdale's £25 million move to Southampton last summer.

According to TBR Football, Brighton would demand an option of £60m in any loan deal for "superstar" Ferguson.

Ferguson could get back to his best at the Emirates, and his potential acquisition is one that club legend Emmanuel Petit thinks 'would prevail due to his effectiveness and coolness'. West Ham United appear to be frontrunners for the Irish frontman, while Bournemouth are also monitoring his situation, and there is interest from the Bundesliga.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 27/01/2025.

