Arsenal have the advantage over Chelsea in the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Both clubs have been heavily linked with the England international, but Jacobs says the former's project and the fact that they're likely to be in the Champions League next season have given them the upper hand.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

Kaya Kaynak, football.london's chief Arsenal writer, recently informed GIVEMESPORT that the Gunners definitely want to sign Rice this summer and are hopeful of getting a deal done.

In terms of how much he could cost, The Telegraph claimed back in January that Arsenal believe that they may be able to sign him for around £70m.

They could face competition for his signature, however, with London rivals Chelsea also thought to be interested in the player.

According to Football Insider, Rice is one name currently on a four-man shortlist of midfield targets at Stamford Bridge.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

Jacobs has suggested that Arsenal are likely to appeal to Rice more than Chelsea at this moment in time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "The advantage Arsenal have in the short term is that they've got a more stable project and they are likely to have Champions League football, whereas Chelsea are currently 11 points adrift of Champions League football. And then with Rice, the consideration will also be the price as well."

Can Declan Rice make an impact in the Champions League?

If Rice does join Arsenal this summer, Champions League football likely awaits him given where Mikel Arteta's side currently are in the Premier League. It would take some collapse now for them not to qualify for Europe's elite competition.

The 24-year-old has no experience playing in the tournament, but he's featured in some big games for England and has a lot of quality.

"He's a fantastic player, has so many strengths for a midfield player, probably the best all-around English midfielder we have," Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil was quoted as saying by DorsetLive back in November.

"He has real physical qualities, he can get box-to-box, good legs, good strength, nice on the ball, intelligent. He's a good player."

Most footballers want to play in the Champions League and it looks like Rice could get the opportunity to next term should he move to the Emirates in the summer.