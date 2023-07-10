Arsenal legend Alan Smith has named six players who the club should look to sell during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are looking to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once again next season, and have already been active in the market.

Arteta’s side have already acquired Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a reported fee of £65 million.

Declan Rice is also expected to arrive at the Emirates soon, with Arsenal purchasing the West Ham captain for £105 million.

And Dutchman Jurrien Timber looks set to join the club too. According to Sky Sports, the Ajax defender has completed his medical ahead of a £38 million move.

Smith says Arsenal should sell Folarin Balogun

With Arsenal spending heavily, there is also a need to sell players who are unlikely to feature as much next season.

Granit Xhaka has already left the club, departing for Bayer Leverkusen, but club icon Smith has picked out even more players who should be moved on in the coming months.

The striker made 306 appearances for the north London club, scoring 101 times and helping them win the First Division twice.

One of the individuals that he picked out was Balogun, who spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side, Stade de Reims.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals for the French club, the fourth most in the league, but Smith believes Arsenal should cash in as he won’t be guaranteed game time at the Emirates.

“It is hard because he’s a few notches down the pecking order now, especially with Havertz coming into the squad,” he told Gambling Zone.

“I think the management probably see Nketiah being further ahead of him at the moment, they are similar types of players, and the club must think that Nketiah is a little bit better than Balogun.

“From Balogun’s point of view, he will be thinking more about how much game time he’s going to get. Given that he doesn’t want to go back out on loan, he may have to leave the football club.”

Crystal Palace are reportedly keeping an eye on the talented striker, but he will not be cheap, with The Sun writing that Arsenal want £50 million for him.

Smith picks out five other players who Arsenal should sell

Along with Balogun, Smith believes that Arsenal should sell five other players, one of those being Nicolas Pepe.

The winger joined for £72 million but has not excelled at the Emirates, spending last season on loan at Nice.

“He was bought for far too much money, and it’d be great to recoup some of that because I don’t think Arteta is a massive fan,” Smith said.

Smith also picked out Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga as two other players who should be moved on.

Tavares had spent last season on loan at Marseille and had reportedly attracted interest from Galatasaray.

Lokonga, meanwhile, joined Crystal Palace on loan in January but made just nine appearances.

He recently admitted that he wanted to leave the Emirates, stating that he wanted to join a club where he would play.

And finally, Smith picked out two squad players from last season, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney.

Holding, according to the Express, had been in talks over a potential loan move to Besiktas.

But Smith believes that Arsenal should cash in and sell the player as there are now too many central defenders ahead of him.

“There’s not much potential for him to get into the team now,” he said. “I think you’d be loathe to let him go because he just seems like such a good team player.

“Holding is great in the dressing room and he will always give it his all but he is probably a level below where you need to be for Arsenal. He may have to leave.”

As for Tierney, the Scot has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and made just six league starts in the Premier League last year.

The defender has reportedly been attracting interest from Celtic.

And while Smith said that he would be sad to see Tierney leave the Emirates, he believes he should go somewhere where he will play every week.

“Defensively, one against one, he is better than Zinchenko,” he said. “It looks like he might leave the club, which is a shame because the fans love him.

“They love his attitude. He deserves to be playing every week and whoever gets him will be signing a good player and person.”