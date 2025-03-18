Arsenal are now ready to submit an offer to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak for a fee that could reach around £100m, according to Fichajes.

Adding a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window could be a priority for the Gunners with Mikel Arteta having a lack of options to choose from this season. The likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are both currently on the treatment table, while they've both shown signs of inconsistency when fit.

Isak has undoubtedly become one of the best strikers in world football over the last couple of seasons, and if he somehow becomes available, almost every side in Europe will likely be in the race to secure his signature. Newcastle will undoubtedly be desperate to keep him, but a £100m offer might be tempting.

Arsenal Readying £100m Offer for Alexander Isak

Isak's entourage don't rule out a move

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal are readying an offer of €120m (around £100m) for Newcastle striker Isak in the summer transfer window. It's claimed that Isak's entourage haven't ruled out a change of scenery at the end of the campaign, but it's unclear whether the Magpies would be tempted into a sale. Andrea Berta, who has agreed to join Arsenal in the backroom team, appears to already be making moves in his new role.

Alexander Isak's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 19 1st Assists 5 =3rd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 2nd Shots Per Game 2.8 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.42 1st

It will be interesting to see whether Isak would be interested in a move to Arsenal after winning the Carabao Cup at the weekend with Newcastle. The Magpies won their first trophy in 70 years, and subsequently qualified for European football.

A player of Isak's calibre will want to be competing in the Champions League and lifting trophies, so he's going to have a decision to make in the summer transfer window if a club comes to the club. Although Newcastle will be in Europe and recently won a trophy, it's certainly not a regularity for Howe's side.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-03-25.