Arsenal’s talks with Ajax defender Jurrien Timber have been ‘very positive’ as the Dutchman ‘wants to make a move to’ the Gunners, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Manchester United failed in their pursuit of the promising defender last summer, which has left the door wide open for Mikel Arteta and co to swoop in.

Arsenal transfer news – Dharmesh Sheth

Luckily for Arsenal fans, Timber seems eager to make the switch from Amsterdam to London after three seasons at his current club.

The Daily Mail claimed that Arsenal are clear front-runners for the 22-year-old, though they did have their initial £30m bid rejected.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the north Londoners have submitted their second official proposal to Timber’s current employers, Ajax.

United have reignited their interest in their target from last summer Fabrizio Romano told The United Stand.

“On Timber, Manchester United are always informed of the situation. Erik ten Hag is the biggest fan of Timber in football, he is a fantastic centre-back. It depends on Ajax, how much they would ask for Timber.” he said.

Journalist Rudy Galetti also told GIVEMESPORT recently that United are still exploring Timber as a backup solution with the Dutch tactician hoping his former player would be lured to Old Trafford due to their existing relationship.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Arsenal and Jurrien Timber?

Sheth claimed that United’s former target Timber wants to move to Arsenal and that positive talks are happening between all parties.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Monday, he said: “You’ll remember last summer Manchester United tried to sign Jurrien Timber but couldn’t get that one over the line. It looks like that this one could end in a positive resolution with regard to Arsenal because they are pushing for him.

“Talks have been ongoing, talks have been very positive, as far as I’m aware. And all the indications are that Jurrien Timber quite significantly wants to make the move to Arsenal as well.”

Would Jurrien Timber improve Arsenal?

According to David Ornstein, Ajax are demanding £50m for one of their prized possessions.

His hefty price tag is based not only on his performances but also on his versatility across a back four, considering he is able to ply his trade either in the centre or the right of the defence.

The Gunners’ shortfall at the death of last season shows that they are still in need of reinforcements, especially if one of their starting centre-backs are unavailable.

Per FBref, he made 2.38 progressive carries and 8.62 progressive passes per 90, with both statistics placing him in the top 1% of centre-backs in domestic leagues after Europe’s top five.

Sofascore gave the 15-cap Netherlands international a 7.03 average match rating last season in the Eredivisie, but his involvement in the Premier League beckons as a move to Arsenal edges closer.