Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Kingsley Coman and have been scouting the Bayern Munich winger, as per Football Insider.

Mikel Arteta needs more creativity out wide and a possible replacement for Bukayo Saka. The English attacker will be sidelined for at least three months with a hamstring injury.

Gabriel Martinell has been criticized for several underwhelming performances on the left flank this season. The Gunners signed Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea last summer, but Arteta has rarely counted on the four-time Premier League champion.

Arsenal appear to be in the market for a new wideman, and there has been talk of a potential move for Nico Williams. Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the Athletic Bilbao winger, but his £50 million release clause is an issue.

Ex-PL Agent: Arsenal Have Sent Scouts To Monitor Coman

The Bayern man could arrive in the Premier League

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has told the source above that Arsenal have been watching Coman closely this season. The club's scouts have been in Germany tracking the 58-cap France International:

“Kingsley Coman has always been a very tidy player. I must admit I’ve not watched him in a while, but if he’s anything like the player he used to be, it doesn’t surprise me to hear Arsenal have been looking at him. I’m told they’ve had scouts in Germany keeping tabs on him and they’ll know what his level is."

Coman has two years left on his contract at Bayern, where he's no longer a regular starter under Vincent Kompany at the Allianz Arena. He's started six of 14 Bundesliga games this season, managing three goals and two assists.

Newcastle United have reportedly been eyeing Coman as they look to give Eddie Howe more options in attack. Brown suggested there has long been interest from England:

“There’s always been plenty of interest there from Premier League clubs because he’s got a very good reputation within the game. He’s got great experience, ability and know-how, so somebody like him would be ideal for Arsenal."

Kingsley Coman Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 14 (6) Goals 3 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 3 Successful Dribbles 1.6 (55%) Ground Duels Won 2.6 (54%)

Coman has been with Bayern since July 2017 and has been one of German football's most exciting attackers. He's bagged 67 goals and 68 assists in 314 games for the Bavarians, including the winner in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final against former club Paris Saint-Germain.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/01/2025.

