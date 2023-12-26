Highlights Arsenal may be interested in signing Everton's Amadou Onana as an extra midfielder option in the winter transfer window.

Arsenal could look to add an extra body to their midfield options when the winter window opens for business, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Everton's Amadou Onana is being scouted, explaining the likelihood of a deal going through.

Onana only signed for the Toffees last summer, but the Belgian international quickly became a regular and one of Sean Dyche's most important players. Everton forked out around £33m to bring him to the Premier League from French side Lille, and you'd imagine they'd already be making a hefty profit if they were to offload the midfielder.

Whether Arsenal have the budget to convince Dyche and his recruitment team to enter negotiations remains to be seen, but it appears that signing a midfielder could be a priority for the Gunners. Thomas Partey has spent a large portion of the season on the treatment table, so Arteta could do with another option in the middle of the park.

Arsenal keen on midfield signing

As we head towards the January transfer window, Arteta and Edu Gaspar will be drawing up plans to attack the market. You could make an argument for the Gunners needing upgrades over cover in multiple positions all over the pitch, but former star Gilberto Silva has recently told the Mirror that he's heard internally that Arsenal want to add another midfielder to their ranks...

"I heard that they were maybe looking for some midfielders especially because of Partey being injured at times, I'm not sure if it's 100 per cent going to happen but obviously, they have to be aware that this is a very short window and very specific."

The MailOnline have claimed that one target for Arteta is Everton's Onana, with the north London club looking for alternatives to Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz, with the Villans expected to demand a hefty fee to allow him to part ways.

Amadou Onana vs Everton Squad - Premier League 2023/2024 Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.99 4th Tackles per game 2.5 2nd Pass success rate 85.4% 1st Fouled per game 2 1st Aerial duels won per game 2.8 4th Stats according to WhoScored - as of 22/12/2023

Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton could be forced to offload some of their key stars in the near future due to financial difficulties, with Onana, who has been described as a 'one-man army' in midfield, one of the players who may depart. The former Lille man is one of Everton's most high-value assets in their squad, so if their problems worsen from a financial perspective, he could be sacrificed with parties showing an interest.

Dean Jones - Arsenal ahead of Man Utd in Onana race

Jones has suggested that at the end of the season, he does believe there will be some potential for Onana to move onto pastures new. The journalist adds that Arsenal would be more likely to secure his signature than Manchester United, and the club have been drawing up reports on the midfielder to see how he would fit in Arteta's system. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"A few Everton fans probably wanted to drive Onana to another club when he missed that penalty against Fulham in such miserable fashion but at the moment, as a club, they want to keep hold of him. At the end of the season, I do think there will be some potential for a transfer but when we directly assess his chances of joining Man United or Arsenal in January, the likelihood is slim. Of the two I would say Arsenal would be more realistic though, given they are having a genuine look at this area of the field and have been drawing up reports on how he would fit into their set-up. But I have major reservations on how much Arsenal can invest and if the bulk of any transfer pot would be spent on the midfield."

Arteta has other midfield targets

With players like Luiz and Onana difficult to bring in during the January transfer window, the Gunners might have to shop abroad. Securing a young talent from around Europe could be a smart play, and they've got their eye on a huge talent from Belgium.

Journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT back in October that Arsenal are keeping an eye on Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. The 18-year-old played regularly for the Belgian side in the Champions League and has been a key figure domestically. Although the step up to the Premier League won't be an easy task for the youngster, he's undoubtedly got the potential to be a star in the future.