Highlights Arsenal winger Amario Cozier-Duberry "loves the club" and hopes to find a pathway to the senior side at the Emirates Stadium.

Head coach Mikel Arteta has given chances to young talent in the first team as they look to develop from their academy.

The Gunners are negotiating a new contract with Cozier-Duberry, but other Premier League and European clubs are interested in his services.

Arsenal winger Amario Cozier-Duberry “loves the club” and head coach Mikel Arteta as discussions over a new deal for the starlet continue at the Emirates Stadium. Journalist Ben Jacobs reveals the player will want to see a pathway to the senior squad.

Arteta has been praised for giving talent from the Gunners academy chances in the first team as the north London outfit look to protect the future of some of their top talents.

Arsenal are currently competing for the 2023/24 Premier League title with one of the top-flight’s youngest squads. They are looking to become English champions for the first time in 20 years. Cozier-Duberry is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal but will hope that consistently impressive performances for the U21 side will force Arteta’s hand before the end of the season.

Cozier-Duberry in talks over a new deal at Arsenal, amid Premier League interest

Cozier-Duberry hopes his breakthrough at Arsenal will come at any time now, having developed into a critical player for the youth sides throughout his short career. The 18-year-old has come through the ranks with the Gunners and has now established himself as one of the stars of their U21 side.

In ten appearances for Mehmet Ali’s side during the 2023/24 season, Cozier-Duberry has scored five goals and registered three assists. That type of production rate will have piqued Arteta’s interest as he looks for more cover in the wide positions for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in negotiations to tie Cozier-Duberry down to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium. The U21 star sees his current deal with the 13-time English champions expire in the summer, with several Premier League and European outfits interested in his services.

Romano has revealed that Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are monitoring the situation surrounding Cozier-Duberry. Meanwhile, Ajax, Anderlecht and Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the teenage sensation.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (11th February) that Wolves are one to keep an eye on in the race for Cozier-Duberry’s services. However, Arsenal will be keen to retain the London-born talent’s services, as the young starlet demonstrates all the capabilities required to join Arteta’s matchday squad. But having yet to make his senior debut, Cozier-Duberry could seek more guarantees over first-team opportunities before committing his future to the north London giants ahead of the summer.

Amario Cozier-Duberry - career stats Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal U21 38 12 8 Arsenal U18 31 10 8 Arsenal U19 (YL) 4 2 0 England U19 8 3 0 England U18 3 1 0 England U17 8 2 3 England U16 1 1 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 13-02-24

Ben Jacobs - Cozier-Duberry decision will be ‘up to the player’

Jacobs has suggested that any renewal could hinge on Cozier-Duberry’s preference to remain or leave Arsenal this summer. The journalist has stated that the winger will want to “understand his pathways” to the first team. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Arsenal are still working on a renewal for Cozier-Duberry. Then it will be up to the player because, naturally, he will want to understand not only the finances on offer at Arsenal but also the potential that he will have. He loves the club and Arteta. But he's been at Arsenal U21's for three seasons, and at 18 years of age, 19 in May, he'll want to understand his pathways. That will be the consideration, not finances, but pathways.”

After a quiet 2024 winter transfer window, in which Arsenal failed to welcome any new signings, the Gunners will have switched their attentions to the summer market. The north London outfit aim to develop Arteta’s squad and make them into one of European football’s dominant forces.

According to FootballTransfers, Arsenal have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt this summer. The Netherlands international signed for the Bundesliga giants in the summer of 2022 but has fallen down the pecking order during Thomas Tuchel’s reign at the Allianz Arena.

The 50-year-old has preferred a centre-back partnership of Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae in Bavaria, frustrating de Ligt with a lack of minutes. Arsenal have internally discussed the possibility of signing the 24-year-old, but the north London outfit have yet to make an official contact with Bayern.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT (12th February) that Arsenal have been boosted in pursuing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the chairman of the reigning Serie A champions, has confirmed that the 25-year-old will leave the club in the summer. Arsenal may have to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for Osihmen’s signature. Still, there is a feeling within the French giants that the Nigeria international is edging towards a Premier League move.