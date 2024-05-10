Highlights Arsenal academy star Amario Cozier-Duberry has impressed at youth level, attracting interest from clubs across Europe amid contract talks.

He predominantly plays as a right-winger, and is known for his dribbling skills and ability to create chances.

Jack Wilshere has said the teenager reminds him of Gunners and England star Bukayo Saka.

Amario Cozier-Duberry has been tipped as one of the brightest young talents at Arsenal. There is a lot of excitement about the 18-year-old's potential, but his existing contract with the Gunners runs out on 30th June 2024. Cozier-Duberry is seemingly at a crossroads in his career, with a queue of clubs from across Europe vying to sign him on a long-term deal.

Simon Collings of The Standard reported that Arsenal are hopeful of tying down Cozier Duberry to a contract extension, but transfer interest is building from Belgium, Germany, Scotland, and Spain. The right-winger has not let the speculation distract him from his playing career though, impressing at Premier League 2 level this season, and evening being nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in April. Here is everything you need to know about the boyhood Arsenal fan who is a wanted man in Europe.

Career

Cozier-Duberry joined Arsenal when he was 14, having played grassroots football for the majority of his time as a youngster. From the age of eight, he played for Chettle Court Rangers, a local team located in North London. He impressed here, with his sparkling left-foot and willingness to win the ball back persistently, after losing it, often cited as his redeeming qualities.

After joining Arsenal at under-15 level after a successful 10-week trial, Cozier-Duberry became a highly-rated figure at Hale End very quickly. In his first full season at Arsenal, he made three appearances in the U18 Premier League, which included a goal against Aston Villa in a 5-2 victory. The following 2021/22 season saw his game time extended, as he started 20 matches, scoring four and registering four assists. He was also given three appearances in Premier League 2. Shortly after the conclusion of the season, Cozier-Duberry signed his first professional contract with the club.

His best season to date, though, came in the 2022/23 campaign, where he played 31 times, scoring 12 goals and getting eight assists. He helped his side reach the final of the FA Youth Cup, where they eventually lost to West Ham, and also made numerous substitute appearances for the first team in the Premier League and UEFA Europa League.

Cozier-Duberry came off the bench in various friendly games against the likes of Barcelona and Juventus before the 2023/24 season. However, since then, he has predominately played in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League. Overall, he has played 23 matches, scoring 13 goals and managing five assists. Cozier-Duberry continues to impress the academy coaches at Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta is said to be a huge fan of the youngster. The fact that he is 'home-grown' could also prove to be significant, as it would help with Arsenal's registration for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Cozier-Duberry Career Stats Team/Season Season Appearances Goals Assists Arsenal U18 2020/21 3 1 1 Arsenal U18/U21 2021/22 25 4 4 Arsenal U18/U21 2022/23 31 12 8 Arsenal U18/U21 2023/24 23 13 5

Position

Cozier-Duberry predominantly operates as a right-winger, where he can cut onto his favoured left foot. So far this season, he has played 18 of his 23 matches on the right-hand side of Arsenal's attack, especially in Premier League 2. The other five occasions have seen him play as a left-winger and slightly deeper as a left midfielder in a different shape. Arsenal U21 play a similar 4-3-3 shape to the first-team, with Cozier-Duberry linking up with the likes of Ismeal Kabia and Nathan Butler-Oyedeji in attack.

Over the course of his career, the 18-year-old has also played in a central role as an attacking midfielder. However, in the last couple of seasons, it has become clear that Arsenal are focusing his development on his ability to play out wide against defensive full-backs. Since the 2020/21 season, he has played over 80% of his matches on either the right or left wing, highlighting his specialism as an attacking wide player with the ability to play on either side.

Stats via position - 2023/24 Position Appearances Goals Assists Right Winger 18 12 2 Left Midfield 3 0 0 Left Winger 2 1 1

Style of Play

The dribbling ability of Cozier-Duberry is one of his standout attributes. Taking on defenders with the ability to go past them on the outside but also bringing the ball on to his left-foot for a shot makes him an extremely difficult player to mark. He is not tall, measuring around 5 feet, 6 inches, and his low centre of gravity ensures that he can stay balanced when running at full speed.

When he made his first appearance for the Arsenal first-team in a pre-season friendly against Juventus, Cozier-Duberry was employed on the left wing. His ability to keep possession in tight spaces and produce threatening crosses from out wide was evident during his cameo. Jack Wilshere, who is the head coach of Arsenal U18, spoke to The Athletic in April 2024 about the ability of Cozier-Duberry. The former Arsenal midfielder said that he reminds him of Bukayo Saka. His glowing assessment of the 18-year-old's rapid development and mature mentality was as follows:

"He’s top. We barely see him because he’s with the first-team training and Under-21s and rightly so because he deserves it. He has the humility to come back here, and by the way he’s the nicest kid and the quietest kid, but he’s with the first team. “He reminds me of Saka with how humble he is. That’s the best way to explain his character. I think about my time here last year, when I was part of the youth cups with Max Porter and Dan Micciche, they pulled players back and it didn’t quite work. Bad nights can happen, we were 2-0 down at half time and people can look at players coming down and think, ‘He didn’t want to be there’. With this group, Amario, Reuell Walters and Lino Sousa being some of them, they’ve all been top if you ask them to come back and play.”

Contract Information

As already mentioned, Cozier-Duberry's current contract at Arsenal runs out on 30th June 2024. Arteta is keen on tying the young winger down to a long-term contract, but given the short amount of time left on his contract, he has received a lot of offers from elsewhere. Given the success of Arsenal's first-team and the consistent performance of Saka in Cozier-Duberry's preferred position, a lack of senior football opportunities in the 2024/25 season might influence his decision over his future.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with the 18-year-old. The recruitment team at the Magpies have identified Cozier-Duberry as a young player in need of first-team football. While the opportunities at Arsenal seem limited at this point, Eddie Howe is said to be keen on developing the Arsenal winger into an established Premier League player. Other clubs from across Europe have also registered their interest, but it is still unclear where Cozier-Duberry will be playing next season. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided the following update on X.com on 8th May.

Mikel Arteta's Opinion

In Wilshere's interview with The Athletic discussing Cozier-Duberry, he noted that "Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him." Arteta has shown faith in the attacking winger by playing him in first-team friendlies against Lyon, AC Milan, Barcelona and Juventus. Following the 2-0 defeat to Juventus in December 2022, Arteta was asked about the debuts of Cozier-Duberry and fellow U21 star Ethan Nwaneri. He said:

“They are adapting to it. Today we had some good examples of some players that played some more minutes, so it’s good. We need to keep exposing them when there are good opportunities to see where they are right now, and it gives us a lot of information.”

It remains to be seen whether the London-born winger's future will be at Arsenal, but it is clear that Arteta is keen on finding a way to include him in his plans. With the additional games in next year's UEFA Champions League and a testing schedule following the Euros in the summer, rotation will be key for Europe's elite clubs. Whether the boyhood Arsenal fan wants to be a squad player for Arsenal or pursue more regular football elsewhere in the Premier League or in Europe is the big question that Cozier-Duberry and his entourage need to answer this summer.

Cozier Duberry's Record at England's Youth Teams Team Appearances Goals England U16 1 1 England U17 8 2 England U18 3 1 England U19 8 3

