Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is “clearly a fan” of academy product Amario Cozier-Duberry at the Emirates Stadium, Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 17-year-old has been named on the bench for the senior side this season.

Arsenal news – Amario Cozier-Duberry

Having impressed during his time in the Arsenal youth teams, Cozier-Duberry has been offered the chance to train with the first team on occasion, indicating that his talent has been spotted by the watchful eye of Arteta.

The Gunners talent was taken to Dubai for the league leaders’ mid-season training camp during the break for the World Cup and has featured as both an attacking midfielder and wing-back for the U18s, as per the club website.

Kaynak has also compared the Hale End talent to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka when speaking to GIVEMESPORT, hinting that a successful future at the Emirates Stadium could await the starlet if he remains focused.

And the journalist believes that youth football is “almost a little bit too easy” for the teenager.

What has Kaynak said about Arsenal and Cozier-Duberry?

When speaking about Cozier-Duberry, Kaynak told GIVEMESPORT: “You see him in the way he's stepping up in academy games now he looks like he's running the show.

“He's looking like these games are almost a little bit too easy for him, and you want to see him tested at a higher level.

“He's training with the first team and doing really well. Mikel Arteta has named him on the bench a few times, so he's clearly a fan.

“I think there's a very good player on his hands there.”

What next for Cozier-Duberry at Arsenal?

Arteta has clearly shown that he is not afraid to allow young players to shine at the senior level, having made Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League’s youngest-ever player at the age of 15 years and 181 days old earlier this season.

Cozier-Duberry has made 23 appearances for the Arsenal U21 and U18 side this term, hitting the back of the net ten times whilst providing six assists, indicating that he may feel he is ready for the step-up to senior football.

However, with the Gunners in a serious title race, it seems unlikely that Arteta will change tact from his current squad, with the starlet’s best chance of senior football likely to be in the form of a loan move during the summer transfer window.

But if the London-born talent keeps making waves in youth football, it might not be long before Cozier-Duberry becomes a household name across the country.