Arsenal will be among Declan Rice's top choices this summer, believes journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Several Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on the West Ham United midfielder and the Gunners are said to be one of them.

Arsenal transfer news — Declan Rice

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Rice is "very interested" in a move to Arsenal.

The above comes after multiple outlets, including The Times, claimed that the north London club have made signing the 24-year-old a priority.

They could face competition for his signature, though, with Football Insider reporting that Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in Rice.

The Englishman has been at West Ham for his entire senior career so far and is currently earning £60,000 a week at the London Stadium, according to Spotrac.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Declan Rice and Arsenal?

O'Rourke thinks Arsenal will be one of Rice's preferred destinations should he decide to depart West Ham.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I'm sure if he does decide to leave West Ham in the summer, Arsenal will be right up there among his top choices, but I don't think just because of how he reacted with [Martin] Ødegaard and [Mikel] Arteta ensures that he will be going to Arsenal.

"But I think Arsenal will be among a number of clubs trying to sign the midfielder if he does decide to leave West Ham."

Will Declan Rice decide to leave West Ham in the summer?

All things considered, it'd be a surprise if he didn't. There are a lot of reasons for him to change club in the next transfer window, especially if sides like Arsenal are interested in his services.

After a couple of impressive seasons, which saw them qualify for Europe, West Ham look to be on the decline under David Moyes, currently finding themselves in a relegation battle.

Arsenal, in contrast, appear to be on the up. They're set to play in the Champions League next term, which will appeal to Rice, and have been competing against Manchester City for the Premier League title in the current campaign.

If the England international wants to test himself, then a move to the Emirates is a logical one.

Then there's, of course, finances. You'd expect him to get a significant pay rise at Arsenal, who are obviously a richer club than West Ham and one who seem to really want the midfielder. Therefore, they're probably going to do everything they can to lure him to north London this summer, which may mean handing him a nice contract.