Arsenal could be about to move for a new midfielder in the transfer market - with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino thought to be on their radar, alongside fellow Champions League outfit Aston Villa.

The playmaker shone for Spain in this summer's tournament in Germany, nabbing a last-minute goal against the hosts in the final minute of the quarter-final to set them on the road to Berlin. The former Newcastle United man, who had a poor spell in England with the Magpies before returning to Spain, has been labelled as an 'absolute baller' for his performances for both club and country - and it's seen former Sociedad pair Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta take a reported interest in trying to bring him back to the Premier League for a second attempt.

Arsenal and Villa are 'Interested' in Mikel Merino

The midfielder is on the radar of Premier League teams

The report from Mundo Deportivo -via Sport Witness -states that both Arsenal and Aston Villa are in the market for Merino, with the Sociedad midfielder playing a key part in Spain's Euro 2024 win after his late goal against hosts Germany almost two weeks ago.

The playmaker is in huge demand, and with his contract up at the end of next season, Sociedad have made an offer to their talent - though it isn't thought to be enough and a sale is likely. Merino, according to the report, could get the 'contract of a lifetime' at Arsenal, and within Sociedad ranks there is a worry surrounding the interest from Arteta.

Mikel Merino's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =3rd Goals 5 =3rd Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.7 =6th Match rating 7.18 1st

Villa's interest is mentioned, though Emery did rule out his interest in any Sociedad player earlier this summer. Due to his links there after growing up in the youth ranks as a player - scoring one goal in five games before being moved on - alongside the notion that he will manage the Anoeta-based side one day, it is thought that there is a level of personal respect.

Arsenal do look likelier than Villa at the moment, especially with the Midlands outfit in the process of signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in a £50million deal, though it's yet to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to get a deal over the line for the midfielder. Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Onana, but his move to Villa could also see them swoop for Merino if the Belgian does make the trip down south to join Emery's side.

Arsenal Need a Controller in Midfield

The Gunners need someone to take the sting out of the game

Arsenal have shown an interest in Merino's teammate Martin Zubimendi, who came on for Rodri at half-time vs England on Sunday evening; and having excelled alongside Merino for Spain and Sociedad, either option would be immensely good to have alongside Declan Rice.

The Englishman is adept at driving through the heart of the pitch, can grab goals from outside and inside the box, and is a strong tackler - but his overall control of the midfield in terms of dictating the tempo isn't quite near the levels of the Spanish engine room, as was clear in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Merino featured in just 25 games for Newcastle before moving back to Spain, where he has remained ever since.

Merino would offer a strong option to calm the play down alongside Rice, offering security, a level head and above all, exceptional footballing IQ, should he move to north London.

