Arsenal and Chelsea sent scouts to watch Hoffenheim striker Max Moerstedt on his European debut on Wednesday, according to TBR Football.

Moerstedt, making just his fifth senior appearance for the German side, was introduced in the 73rd minute when his side were trailing to FC Midtjylland in the Europa League. Making a darting run to the near post, the 18-year-old got on the end of a Pavel Kaderabek cut-back to acrobatically level for the away team in the 90th minute., a goal described as "spectacular".

The young forward is highly-rated and has attracted attention throughout Europe, and it appears the aforementioned English sides are looking to potentially make a move for the starlet in the future. Representatives from Arsenal and Chelsea certainly would've been impressed by Moerstedt's finishing instincts on the night, and a positive report back to their respective clubs could provide the catalyst for a transfer for the player in the future.

Arsenal and Chelsea Scout Moerstedt

The clubs want to secure a long-term target

Developing through the academy at Hoffenheim, Moerstedt made his debut in the Bundesliga last season, and has been promoted to the first team this campaign. Firmly in Pellegrino Matarazzo's plans, the prospect has been rewarded for his progress in the youth set-up with regular cameos so far this season, with Wednesday night's game in Denmark the first time he's been able to make a meaningful impact.

Announcing himself on the European stage with a spectacular late goal, Moerstedt had a number of clubs tracking his display in Herning and Ikast. TBR Football report that Arsenal and Chelsea were among those observing the promising talent. The same report suggests that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and West Ham United have all also been monitoring the forward in the last 12 months.

It's believed that Moerstedt was the reason for the two London clubs being in attendance at the Europa League encounter, with both sides eyeing a long-term striker option to fix their various issues in this department.

Arsenal are happy with the progress of Kai Havertz as a number nine, but harbour concerns about Gabriel Jesus' fitness issues. With the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun both departing the Emirates in the last year, Mikel Arteta has few options behind his most senior players up front.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are stacked with strikers, but remain not fully convinced about any of them. Nicolas Jackson continues to progress, but beyond that the Blues are gambling on Marc Guiu while Christopher Nkunku has also played there this season.

Max Moerstedt Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 4 Minutes Played 82 Goals 1 Expected Goals Per 90 0.79 Shots Per 90 3.05

Arsenal Also Eyeing Sesko

They could return for the Slovenian

While Moerstedt has shown glimpses of promise in his minimal cameos, Arsenal may opt for a different young striker from Germany, who is significantly more experienced. The Gunners could move for Benjamin Sesko next summer according to journalist Ben Jacobs,who was speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, after failing to secure the 21-year-old in the most recent transfer window.

The North Londoners made a proposal to the player, who ultimately decided to remain at RB Leipzig for at least another year, to continue his gradual development. However, he remains a player of interest to Arteta and Edu Gaspar, and could be the alternative to Havertz down the middle at the Emirates in 12 months time.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/09/2024