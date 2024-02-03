Highlights Liverpool and Arsenal are two of the most successful teams in the Premier League era, boasting multiple league titles between them.

We've selected an all-time combined Premier League XI for the two English giants.

A host of legendary names unfortunately miss out, but there are only 11 spots up for grabs.

The biggest fixture this weekend sees Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in a mouthwatering showdown at the Emirates Stadium. Jurgen Klopp's side come into the game off the back of a win against Chelsea, while the Gunners will be full of confidence following their midweek win away to Nottingham Forest.

Fans of the Merseyside giants will still be suffering from the recent news that Klopp will be leaving at the end of the season. The German coach confirmed the news in an interview with the club, bringing an end to his nine-year spell at Anfield.

He joined Liverpool in 2015 and has helped turn them into one of the best sides in Europe. Guiding the Reds to a Champions League and a first Premier League title, he has been key to the club's recent success.

The two teams are among the most successful in the Premier League era. Combined, they have won four league titles and 12 FA Cups since 1992. As such, fans of the clubs have witnessed some of the greatest players the league has ever seen donning different shades of red.

But who would make it into a combined XI if every club icon was available to pick from? The sheer number of legends in certain positions means that several huge stars miss out on a spot, notably former Gunners defender Sol Campbell and a fan favourite at Liverpool in Fernando Torres. But enough of the stars who didn't get into the team. Let's take a look at who makes the cut...

Rankings Factors

Achievements (collective and individual) with Arsenal or Liverpool

Longevity

Raw talent

Goalkeeper: Alisson

(Liverpool: 2018 - present)

With one Premier League title and two Golden Gloves to his name, Alisson has established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world since joining Liverpool back in 2018. Before his arrival, Klopp never seemed to have an out-and-out first choice keeping and always found himself switching between Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet; however, Alisson's arrival proved to be a sense of relief for the German mastermind. With 85 clean sheets in 192 games for the Merseyside outfit so far, he will forever be held in high regard by the Anfield faithful and will no doubt go down as one of the greatest keepers of all time.

While fans may be shocked to see David Seaman omitted from the all-time combined eleven, picking Alisson in our combined eleven was a no-brainer. The Brazil international has transformed the Reds into a top side and it could be argued that he is one of their most influential players in the starting eleven. With reflexes like a cat, he has shown that he is also a menace in the opposition box, scoring a late winner in a 2-1 victory against West Brom back in 2021.

Alisson's Premier League Statistics (As of 03/02/24) Appearances 193 Clean Sheets 85 Wins 130 Losses 23 Stats via the Premier League

3:16 Related Ranking the 10 best goalkeepers in the Premier League There are some top shot-stoppers in the top flight of English football, and ranking the top 10 is a tough ask.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

(Liverpool: 2016 - present)

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, Lauren has not been named in our combined starting eleven. This proved to be a fairly straightforward choice, with Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold occupying the right-back slot. Despite only turning 25 earlier this season, the England international is already regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the Premier League. With his record and his stats at the top level, it's hard to argue with those who think that. Alexander-Arnold has come a long way since making his debut against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup back in 2016.

So far, the full-back has scored 14 goals and provided 57 assists in 216 league appearances. While many have questioned his ability as a one-versus-one defender, his ability from a dead-ball and delivery in the final third is second to none. With one Premier League title to his name so far, Alexander-Arnold continues to get better, which is why he deserves a place in our team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League Statistics (As of 03/02/24) Appearances 217 Goals 14 Assists 57 Clean Sheets 68 Wins 145 Losses 29 Stats via the Premier League

Centre-back: Tony Adams

(Arsenal: 1983 - 2002)

George Graham called him "my colossus,'' while Arsene Wenger described him as a "professor of defence.'' Tony Adams was the ultimate one-club man, which is a rare sight in modern-day football. A rock at the heart of the Arsenal back-line, Adams excelled as a leader and was at the heart of the famous 'Back Four,' which included Steve Bould and full-backs Lee Dixon and Nigel Winterburn. His reading of the game and his ability in the air made him difficult to play against, and he will go down as one of the best defenders this country has ever seen.

After making his debut in 1983, Adams was already a well-established defender before the formation of the Premier League in 1992, where he would go on to make 255 appearances. Keeping 115 clean sheets between 1992 - 2002, the former England defender won the Premier League twice (1997/98 and 2001/2002). 'Mr Arsenal' will go down as one of the best players to put on a red shirt and thoroughly deserves to be named in our team.

Tony Adams' Premier League Statistics Appearances 255 Goals 12 Assists 9 Clean Sheets 115 Wins 132 Losses 56 Stats via the Premier League

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk

(Liverpool: 2018 - present)

After securing a big money move to Anfield back in 2018, Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the best defenders in world football. The imposing centre-half has helped the Reds lift every major trophy available in club football. The 32-year-old played every single minute of the 2019/2020 Premier League campaign and played a starring role in ending the club's wait for the title.

In the opening weeks of the 2020/21 season, Van Dijk picked up a serious knee injury against Everton which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign. However, the Liverpool skipper came back better than ever and has since been a key figure in the heart of their defence. In 241 Premier League appearances so far, the Dutchman has 100 clean-sheets to his name and has been included in the Team of the Season on one occasion. When he does decide to call it a day, Van Dijk will go down as one of the best players to put on a Liverpool shirt.

Virgil van Dijk's Premier League Statistics (As of 03/02/24) Appearances 248 Goals 21 Assists 7 Clean Sheets 100 Wins 155 Losses 41 Stats via the Premier League

Left-back: Ashley Cole

(Arsenal: 1999 - 2006)

When making the greatest Premier League XI of all time, it is hard to argue that Ashley Cole would be the overwhelming favourite to make it into the left-back slot. This is due to the energy the former England international brought to the game, in both a defensive and attacking sense. Cole was a breath of fresh air going forward as he would often find himself as the furthest man forward on the left-hand side of the pitch.

Despite having most of his success at Chelsea, Cole began his career with Arsenal, making his debut for the Gunners against Middlesbrough in 1999. During his time in north London, Cole, Tony Adams and Sol Campbell formed a tenacious English triumvirate in the Arsenal back four, with the trio playing a key role in their 'Double' season in 2002. The former full back was a key figure in the Gunners' 2003/04 'Invincibles' season, which completed an unbeaten Premier League campaign. Therefore, it is no surprise that Cole completes the defence in our combined XI.

Ashley Cole's Premier League Statistics Appearances 385 Goals 15 Assists 31 Clean Sheets 148 Wins 240 Losses 57 Stats via the Premier League

Related Ranking the 15 best defenders in world football right now The 15 best defenders on the planet right now have been ranked in order

Central midfield: Patrick Vieira

(Arsenal: 1996 - 2005)

The embodiment of physical strength combined with technical skill, Patrick Vieira was the lynchpin in Arsenal's midfield during their 'Invincibles' season. His leadership, defensive solidity, and box-to-box abilities made him an integral figure in Arsène Wenger's system.

Vieira's midfield duels with Manchester United's Roy Keane still stand as some of the most memorable battles in Premier League history. These historic battles sometimes overshadow the technical prowess of the French midfielder, who was the heart and soul of Arsenal under Wenger during the late 1990s and early 2000s. There is an argument that the Gunners still haven't fully replaced Vieira's skill-set in midfield, almost two decades on from his departure.

Patrick Vieira's Premier League Statistics Appearances 307 Goals 31 Assists 34 Wins 186 Losses 43 Stats via the Premier League

Central midfield: Steven Gerrard

(Liverpool: 1998 - 2015)

Despite never clinching a Premier League title, Steven Gerrard's place in the pantheon of midfield greats is beyond dispute. For over a decade, he was Liverpool's heartbeat, driving the team forward with his remarkable range of passing, explosive shooting, and tenacious tackling. He is held in high regard by many at Anfield and is arguably one of the best players to ever wear the famous red jersey.

Gerrard's leadership qualities were also unparalleled, often single-handedly carrying his team through sheer willpower, most notably in the 2005 Champions League Final. The Reds were often playing catch-up to the likes of Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea throughout Gerrard's tenure at Anfield, but the box-to-box general did his very best to close the gap as much as possible. Very few players have had the all-round game of the Liverpool hero, if any.

Steven Gerrard's Premier League Statistics Appearances 504 Goals 120 Assists 92 Wins 255 Losses 119 Stats via the Premier League

Playmaker: Dennis Bergkamp

(Arsenal: 1995 - 2006)

Dennis Bergkamp was less prolific than former Arsenal Dutch legend Van Persie, but solely viewing him through the lens of goals scored would do his eclectic collection of qualities a criminal disservice. The nimble-footed striker played with game with effortless simplicity, using his immaculate first touch and balance to glide through space and navigate through defensive mazes.

"If he played in the snow he wouldn't leave any footprints," was the verdict of Bergkamp's Arsenal teammate and fellow centre-forward John Hartson. A true feast for the eyes. Few Premier League players have been as technically gifted as the magical Dutchman, and his impact at Arsenal is largely responsible for a lot of their success during the late 1990s and early 2000s. For our money, not including him in our combined XI was never an option. While not a traditional striker, Bergkamp's influence as a deep-lying forward was immense. His 87 goals don't tell the full story of his incredible technique, vision, and ability to create for Arsenal. Bergkamp was so good that Thierry Henry named him as his best ever teammate in 2021, despite lining up alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

Dennis Bergkamp's Premier League Statistics Appearances 315 Goals 87 Assists 94 Wins 186 Losses 50 Stats via the Premier League

Right wing: Mohamed Salah

(Liverpool: 2017 - present)

To say that Mohamed Salah has exceeded expectations since joining Liverpool would be a major understatement. He's been nothing short of phenomenal for the Reds following his arrival from AS Roma in 2017. Eyebrows were initially raised when Jurgen Klopp signed the Egyptian forward, due to how he'd previously struggled at Chelsea, but it didn't take long for the world-class forward to hit the ground running at Anfield. He has since gone on to establish himself as one of the best players and has even picked up a Premier League and Champions League title during his time at Anfield so far.

Salah is the top scoring African player in Premier League history and has scored 153 goals in just 251 appearances. Only Alan Shearer, Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Thierry Henry reached that milestone quicker. One of the greatest players of the Premier League era? Without a shadow of doubt.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League Statistics (As of 03/02/24) Appearances 251 Goals 153 Assists 67 Wins 164 Losses 33 Stats via the Premier League

Related Ranking the 20 best African players in Premier League history A whole host of African footballers have lit up the Premier League since 1992 - here are the top 20, ranked in order.

Centre-forward: Thierry Henry

(Arsenal: 1999 - 2007)

Eyebrows were raised when Arsene Wenger spent £11million to bring Henry to Arsenal in 1999. The Frenchman had struggled at Juventus, scoring just three times in the 1998/99 campaign. Henry soon justified his price-tag as he wowed fans with a blend of pace, skill, and finishing, scoring 175 goals for Arsenal and winning the Premier League Golden Boot four times.

Thierry Henry is not only the best striker to ever play in the Premier League, but in the eyes of many, the best player to ever play in the league, regardless of position. It was no surprise that Henry and Shearer were the first two players inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The Frenchman enjoyed many wonderful encounters against the Merseyside outfit. His most memorable moment arguably came in the 2003/04 season where he scored a hat-trick, including a sensational solo goal, in 4-2 win at Highbury.

Thierry Henry's Premier League Statistics Appearances 258 Goals 175 Assists 74 Wins 157 Losses 39 Stats via the Premier League

Left wing: Luis Suarez

(Liverpool 2011 - 2014)

Despite a controversial stint, Suarez's contribution to Liverpool was undeniably impressive. The Uruguayan made the move to the Reds in 2011 and went on to score 69 goals in just 110 games, including an unforgettable 31 in the 2013-14 season, one of the most impressive individual seasons in the league's history.

While only being in the Premier League for just three-and-a-half seasons, being rated so highly by many is testament to how good he was. It speaks volumes to his ability that after snubbing Arsenal to stay at Liverpool, the former Uruguay star made the big-money to Barcelona where he became part of a formidable trio alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.