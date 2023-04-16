For the second consecutive week, Arsenal let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2.

At the London Stadium on Sunday, the Gunners raced into a 2-0 advantage against West Ham thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard. They looked set to bounce back from their draw against Liverpool last weekend.

However, Said Benrahma's penalty before half time gave David Moyes' side hope before Jarrod Bowen equalised 10 minutes into the second half.

The league leaders couldn't respond as they dropped another two points.

Following Manchester City's 3-1 win against Leicester on Saturday, they are now considered favourites to regain the title.

City are now just four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand.

But the title race looks set to be decided on April 26 when the two sides meet at the Etihad.

With every fan and pundit having their say on who they think is going to triumph come the end of the season, we've decided to have our say.

Therefore, we've predicted every Arsenal and Man City fixture between now and the end of the season to see who really does have the edge.

The result? Well, it's going to be incredibly close.

Predicting Arsenal and Man City's remaining fixtures

Friday 21 April

ARSENAL 2-0 Southampton

Wednesday 26 April

MANCHESTER CITY 2-2 ARSENAL

Sunday 30 April

Fulham 0-2 MANCHESTER CITY

Tuesday 2 May

ARSENAL 3-1 Chelsea

Wednesday 3 May

MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 West Ham

Sunday 7 May

Newcastle 1-1 ARSENAL

MANCHESTER CITY 4-0 Leeds

Sunday 14 May

ARSENAL 2-1 Brighton

Everton 1-3 MANCHESTER CITY

Saturday 20 May

Nottingham Forest 0-2 ARSENAL

MANCHESTER CITY 2-0 Chelsea

Sunday 28 May

ARSENAL 2-0 Wolves

Brentford 1-2 MANCHESTER CITY

Fixture TBC

Brighton 1-2 MANCHESTER CITY

The final Premier League table

So, how would those results leave the league table?

Well, it would see the two sides separated by just one point - in Man City's favour.

City would sit on 92 points with Arsenal just one point less. That's how tight it is.

It really does look as though whatever happens on April 19 will decide the title. A City win and it would be difficult to see them not going on to win the league again. But if Arsenal can come away with all three points, they would be favourites again.

On paper, City have the tougher fixtures with trips away to both Brentford and Brighton.

But it's Arsenal trip to Newcastle where we think points will be dropped.

Arteta's side have bad memories of their match at St James' Park last season which ultimately cost them a place in the Champions League. They will be desperate to right those wrongs this season with even more on the line this time around.

But after what we saw at Anfield and the London Stadium in the last seven days, we can see the Champions League-chasing Magpies causing some real problems.

Whatever happens between now and the of the season, it looks set to be a title race you simply can't take your eyes off.

Roll on April 19.