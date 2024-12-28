Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who could be available on a free transfer next week, according to the Times.

Olmo only joined Barcelona in the summer, and has scored five goals in just seven La Liga starts thus far this campaign. However, the Catalan giants may be forced to release him at the start of January, after not finding a way to register him for the second half of the season yet.

The Spanish club were only able to register the playmaker for the first half of the campaign due to a salary cap that limited their spending, and they won't be able to extend his registration beyond this month using the same methods. Thus, Arsenal and City are lurking and on 'red alert', looking to pounce on the opportunity to land Olmo for nothing if Barcelona don't find a solution imminently.

Arsenal and City Eyeing Olmo

He'd be a great pick-up on a free

After an impressive 2023/24 campaign at RB Leipzig, and an electric Euro 2024, Barcelona opted to spend upwards of £51 million on Olmo in the summer. La Blaugrana were able to register the 26-year-old using 80% of the injured Andreas Christensen's pay, courtesy of an exception allowing clubs to replace long-term absentees.

However, La Liga have refused Barcelona's request to extend the player's registration to the end of the season using this loophole. Thus, the financially deprived outfit are beginning to panic about the prospect of having to cut ties with Olmo prematurely.

The Times report that both Arsenal and City are long-term admirers of the midfield creator, and that they could make an attempt to sign him if he becomes available for free, with his agent said to be in England currently.

Arsenal reportedly opened talks with Olmo about their potential move earlier this week, with Mikel Arteta looking to add increased firepower to his ranks this summer. The tactician isn't satisfied with the attacking cohort at his disposal, and he's eager to bolster this area of his squad this winter.

Meanwhile, GIVEMESPORT sources revealed back in July that City were in the picture to acquire the former Leipzig man, and given Pep Guardiola's side's recent struggles, it would be no surprise to see the Citizens reignite their interest in the hope of mounting a second half of the season resurgence.

Olmo's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 11 Goals 5 Assists 0 Shots Per 90 3.47 Key Passes Per 90 1.16 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.17

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024