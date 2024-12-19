Arsenal and Manchester City could be set to battle it out for Club Brugge star Maxim De Cuyper, according to TBR Football - with the pair 'doing work' on bringing the Belgian star to their respective squads.

City have had a huge affiliation with Belgian players in the past, notably Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and Dedryck Boyata back in the day - whilst Leandro Trossard and Thomas Vermaelen have both turned out for the Gunners. They could both bolster their squads with one more in the form of De Cuyper, who has recorded four assists and a goal in all competitions this season - with the duo keeping a 'close eye' on his talents.

Report: Arsenal and City 'Working On' De Cuyper Bid

The Belgian has been in fine form for Club Brugge

The report from TBR Football understands that both Arsenal and City are 'doing work' on a potential move for De Cuyper, who they could battle it out to sign in the January transfer window.

Maxim de Cuyper's Pro League statistics - Club Brugge squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 1,449 4th Assists 2 =5th Key Passes Per Game 2.8 2nd Shots Per Game 1.1 8th Crosses Per Game 3 1st Match rating 7.43 1st

Sources have told the publication that both Arsenal and City are 'keeping a close eye' on the Belgium international, who is enjoying a superb campaign with Club Brugge as they sit just one point from the top of the Belgian Pro League, alongside registering a respectable Champions League campaign by sitting above Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal and City both sent scouts to watch De Cuyper shine for the Belgian giants on Sunday, a huge game in their bid to reclaim the Belgian Pro League title. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may need a left-back with Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori struggling with injuries and Oleksandr Zinchenko having suffered a lack of form, whilst City are simply in need of new recruits in a bid to turn their poor form around at the Etihad Stadium.

De Cuyper, just 23, has since made his first Belgian national team caps since his superb season this time around. And whilst Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are also looking at the 23-year-old - who turns 24 on Friday - it could be a two-horse race for the Brugge academy product.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maxim De Cuyper has six caps for the Belgian national team, scoring one goal.

Cuypers, described as "one of the best left-backs" outside the traditional top five leagues, has been told that his corners are 'phenomenal', which would massively suit Arsenal given how proficient the Gunners have been from set-pieces this season - and his arrival could take the burden off of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice to produce the goods.

