Arsenal and Newcastle United have sent scouts to watch Celta Vigo midfielder Williot Swedberg, with both clubs considering a January move for the player, according to CaughtOffside.

Swedberg has enjoyed a productive start to the season, scoring twice and registering three assists in just five La Liga starts. This impressive form has prompted interest from a host of clubs across Europe, including the aforementioned Premier League sides, as well as Manchester City, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Roma and Villarreal.

However, only Arsenal and Newcastle have had club representatives observe his performances in person, with the two English outfits closely monitoring his development. This could put either Mikel Arteta or Eddie Howe in the driving seat in regard to landing Swedberg, with both managers also said to be keen on, and scouting, the Swede's La Liga counterpart, Las Palmas' Alberto Moleiro.

Arsenal and Newcastle Eyeing Swedberg

Both clubs are considering midfield reinforcements

Developing through Stockholm-based Hammarby's academy, Swedberg earned a move to Celta Vigo in the summer of 2022, after impressing in the Swedish top flight at a young age. The 20-year-old spent his first two campaigns in Spain on the periphery of Celta's squad, starting just four La Liga games prior to this season.

However, promoted to a more prominent role in Claudio Giraldez Gonzalez' ensemble this term, Swedberg has improved tenfold, and begun to catch the eye of several of Europe's big hitters. Compared to Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, CaughtOffside report that Arsenal and Newcastle are among the potential suitors, with both sending scouts to watch him play this season.

The report suggests that a January move for Swedberg could be on the cards, with the Gunners and the Magpies potentially gaining an advantage in the race to land the starlet by keeping direct tabs on him.

Having allowed Emile Smith Rowe to leave for Fulham and Fabio Vieira to depart for Porto on loan, Arteta has a shortage of creative midfielders in his squad, and has identified Swedberg as a potential option who can alleviate this issue. Meanwhile, Howe is keen on bolstering his midfield department this winter, as he wants to lessen the reliance on the likes of Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

Swedberg's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 2.4 Key Passes Per 90 1.48 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.56

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 16/11/2024