Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur could be entering a direct battle for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, according to reports - though any move will have to be in the summer with the Ukrainian club likely to command a hefty fee for the midfielder.

Sudakov, 22, has already made over 100 first-team appearances for his club and a further 22 caps for Ukraine, scoring 30 goals in the process - and his output for both club and country has alerted clubs across Europe. And that could ignite a north London battle to land his signature given that both clubs are keen on the midfielder, though other Premier League clubs and European clubs are interested in a move.

Arsenal and Tottenham To Battle For Sudakov

The Gunners could be rivalled by their North London rivals

The report by Football Insider states that Arsenal and Tottenham are in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Sudakov, with the Premier League rivals doing their 'due diligence' on the midfielder as they prepare a move for his services.

Georgiy Sudakov's Shakhtar Donetsk statistics - season by season Season Appearances Output 2020-21 10 1 2021-22 10 4 2022-23 29 5 2023-24 23 6 2024-25 8 7

Sudakov, 22, has been billed as one of Europe's best talents, and he is on various shortlists across the Champions League - though their interest may not be easy, with Shakhtar always being difficult to conduct business with - making any potential transfer that bit trickier to complete, especially with the 'exceptional' star boasting a £125million price tag.

However, Football Insider states that whilst a move won't take place in January, interested teams may step their interest up in the summer if they are to edge ahead of other competition in a bid to sign the Ukrainian after his strong form to start the season.

Sudakov, who has been compared to international teammate and Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk, has caught the attention of various clubs across Europe after his performances. And whilst there are question marks over Sudakov's physicality, there remains interest from European clubs who are ready to take a risk on his services.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sudakov has won two consecutive Ukrainian Premier League titles.

Sudakov is also being monitored by Manchester City and Liverpool, with the Cityzens wanting to source a long-term replacement for Kevin de Bruyne and Liverpool aiming to bolster their young squad with another exciting midfield addition, though a big fee will be needed for any club to land him as he's under contract in Ukraine for another four years.

Sudakov Would Be a Superb Signing for Premier League Clubs

His goalscoring exploits could work wonders in the Premier League

Sudakov, who has only just turned 22, made his debut for Shakhtar back in October 2020 - winning away against Real Madrid in the Champions League to mark a dream start to professional life for the then-18-year-old.

He's gone from strength-to-strength since, bettering his goal tally year upon year with an impressive 10 goals in 34 games last season - and that has increased in the current campaign with seven goals in just nine games in the Ukrainian Premier League to show his prominence in front of goal.

Arsenal have Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Fabio Vieira on their books in the attacking midfield areas, but Vieira has somewhat failed to adapt to the Premier League, and he could be ousted for Sudakov; whilst Tottenham could have someone to rival playmaker James Maddison in the centre of the park, adding to Ange Postecoglou's top young team as he aims to add elite young competition.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-10-24.