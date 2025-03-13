Arsenal could be set to re-ignite their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes thanks to the appointment of Andrea Berta as the club's new sporting director, according to Ben Jacobs speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

Guimaraes was on the Gunners' radar before joining the Magpies from Olympique Lyonnais in a £40 million deal in January 2022. The Brazilian has been a massive hit on Tyneside and has pulled the strings in the heart of Eddie Howe's midfield with aplomb.

The 27-year-old is one of Newcastle's main men, alongside Alexander Isak, who is also on Arsenal's shortlist of targets. The North Londoners were believed to be keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but Berta's arrival as the club's new director points towards setting their sights again on Guimaraes.

Jacobs: Berta Arrival To Re-Ignite Arsenal's Guimaraes Interest

The Brazilian has a verbal pact with Newcastle over exit

Guimaraes has become a leader at St James' Park and has worn the captain's armband this season as Howe's men push for UEFA Champions League football. He played a significant role in their path to Europe's top-tier competition in 2023 and could be on the move should the Magpies fail to qualify this term.

Jacobs revealed a verbal pact struck between the Tyneside club and the Brazil international regarding a potential departure:

"Andrea Berta is going to put forward Bruno Guimaraes, who has been on Arsenal's radar before, and again, Newcastle are not going to be selling Alexander Isak and Guimaraes. So, there are a couple of aspects here that make it complicated. "But the difference between Isak and Guimaraes is that Bruno Guimaraes has a verbal pact with Newcastle that will allow him to leave but for significantly south of the £100 million release clause that was active last summer and, in the winter window, the number was in the region of £80 million."

Arsenal could have an opportunity to sign the "world-class" Magpies man for around £60-70 million:

"This summer, Bruno Guimaraes could be available for £60 to £70 million to a Champions League club if Newcastle themselves also don't get Champions League football, and that is a verbal pact. So Zubimendi is very much the Edu (Arsenal ex-director) and Jason Ayto (interim director) target, but Berta is going to be looking at Bruno Guimaraes."

Bruno Guimaraes Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 28 Goals 3 Assists 6 Big chances created 11 Key passes per game 1.4 Balls recovered per game 4.9 Successful dribbles 0.9 (58%) Ground duels won 6.2 (53%)

A signing of Guimaraes' ilk for that fee would be quite a deal for the Gunners in their bid to stage a better title challenge. Arteta has dealt with several issues to his squad, including in attack, where injuries have left him short of options up top.

Midfield is also an area Berta will look to strengthen for Arteta, and he's willing to target the Newcastle star, who nearly joined the club three years ago. He opted for the Tyneside outfit because he was enticed to be part of the club's new project but a lack of Champions League football could lead to a summer exit.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/03/2025.

