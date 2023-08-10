Arsenal have been linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati, and journalist Dean Jones has dropped an update on their pursuit, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners may be looking to add to their attacking options before the window slams shut in September.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar worked hard to get their business done early in the summer transfer window, bringing in Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz.

All three players started against Manchester City in the Community Shield last week, showing that Arteta is keen on strengthening his first 11, not just adding squad depth.

The north London club competed with Pep Guardiola's side for the Premier League title last season, but unfortunately missed out after struggling to perform consistently in the final few months.

Understandably, Arteta wants to add more quality throughout his squad, and one player being linked is Barcelona attacker Fati.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are seriously interested in signing the Spaniard, who could cost £53m this summer, as per a separate report.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that we could see Arsenal look to sign a new winger before the window closes, so it could be one to keep an eye on for the next few weeks.

Now, journalist Jones has given his verdict on the possibility of Fati making the move to the Emirates Stadium.

What has Jones said about Arsenal and Ansu Fati?

Jones has suggested that he would be absolutely amazed if Arsenal manage to secure the signature of Fati this summer.

The journalist adds that an attacking signing is possible for Arsenal, but it could be difficult to convince Fati to make the move to the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I will be absolutely amazed if Ansu Fati ends up at the Emirates. He’s obviously got a lot of talent but his injury record and valuation brings about other concerns.

"If they hadn’t spent so much money on Rice I would have seen this as more likely but it’s going to be complicated to make this add up to a deal worth doing.

"The player has always had an obsession with Barcelona and making this move work too, so I’m sceptical on that side of things.

"I don’t think Arsenal are finished in the transfer market and I think that an attacking player is actually possible - but Fati? I still have these doubts."

What's next for Arsenal?

After signing three players who are competing for starting spots, we could see the Gunners focusing on outgoings in the near future.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Inter Milan and clubs in the Premier League are interested in signing Folarin Balogun, but Arsenal's price tag is too high at the moment.

Journalist Paul Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that he wouldn't be surprised if both Jorginho and Thomas Partey left the club before the window closes, so there's plenty of business still to be done.