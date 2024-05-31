Highlights Arsenal have approached PSV forward Johan Bakayoko for a potential transfer this summer.

Bakayoko impressed in Eredivisie last season, scoring 12 goals.

Arsenal target a centre-forward signing this summer, with Benjamin Sesko on the radar.

Arsenal have approached PSV forward Johan Bakayoko over a potential transfer this summer, Dutch outlet Het Belang van Limburg reports.

The Belgium international has been linked with a summer switch to Liverpool, and now reportedly Arsenal and Bayern Munich have joined the race for the winger’s signature.

A player Liverpool manager Arne Slot knows well from his time in the Eredivisie, Bakayoko could be on the move to the Premier League for around £43million in the next transfer window.

Bakayoko, who made his senior debut for PSV in February 2022, has impressed for the Dutch side this year, scoring 14 goals and providing 14 assists in 48 outings.

The talented winger, who received praise from Belgium teammate Romelu Lukaku over his ‘top-tier’ potential, is set for a busy summer ahead.

Bakayoko’s big-money move failed to materialise last summer when the winger rejected approaches from Paris Saint-Germain, Brentford and Burnley.

Arsenal Make Approach to Sign Dutch Winger

Bakayoko Rejected Premier League Move

According to reports in his home country, Arsenal have made an approach to secure the signature of Bakayoko, with Liverpool also keen. Speaking to Dutch media, Bakayoko revealed that last summer ex-Burnley manager and former Belgium international Vincent Kompany tried to bring him to Turf Moor.

The 38-year-old took charge of Bayern Munich this week and has been rumoured to try his luck again in the chase for Bakayoko’s signature.

Asked about his future by a Dutch outlet, the 21-year-old, who has been labelled an 'elite talent' by Fabrizio Romano, said he ‘will be on a football pitch somewhere’ next year and refused to give further comment on his transfer situation.

A left-footed attacker, Bakayoko operates from the right and is a modern winger who likes to cut inside and shoot on his favoured foot.

While Arsenal’s transfer priority lies in the centre-forward position, Bakayoko’s addition would give the Gunners another weapon on the flank after Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard produced magnificent displays this season.

Johan Bakayoko Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Eredivisie 33 12 9 Champions League 8 1 1 Champions League Qualifiers 4 0 4 TOTO KNVB Beker 2 1 0 Johan Cruijff Schaal 1 0 0

Arsenal Target Benjamin Sesko This Summer

They could prioritise a striker

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking for reinforcements this summer as the Gunners target a striker signing.

Earlier this week, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the north London side is interested in signing RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko, who is currently valued at around £45million.

Jones said Arsenal could ‘definitely turn Sesko’s head’ as they continue their search for a starting centre-forward after Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah failed to impress Arteta last season.

The duo accumulated just nine Premier League goals together in the previous campaign, while Arsenal chose to rely on midfielder Kai Havertz in attack.

With interest in Sesko high, Arsenal could face competition for the Slovenian from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The in-form striker’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, has recently fuelled further speculation over Sesko’s future as he was spotted at the Emirates earlier this month.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 31-05-24.