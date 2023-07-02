Arsenal should bring in another midfielder this summer to alleviate the loss of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, Gunners insider Teamnewsandtix has told GIVEMESPORT.

With a return to the Champions League on the club's agenda, having a stacked midfield department will be imperative to any success.

Arsenal transfer news – midfielder

Arsenal have taken this transfer market by storm. First, Kai Havertz was announced as their first signing, and now Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber look to be London bound.

Mikel Arteta is wasting little time in reshaping his squad for the 2023/24 campaign, seeking to get all the important pieces of business completed as soon as possible.

However, they have still taken quite a hit in the centre of the park as both Xhaka and Partey are reported to be leaving, which will need tending to.

Arteta’s midfield was particularly strong last term, especially as Xhaka became one of his side’s most influential performers. Combine that with Martin Odegaard’s creative spark and their engine room was difficult to rival.

What did Teamnewsandtix say about Arsenal’s midfielder hunt?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Teamnewsandtix suggested that he believes another midfielder is needed at the Emirates.

He said: “I can only give personal opinion on the first question, to be honest. I still think we [Arsenal] look very short. If we get Rice and Havertz in and lose Xhaka and Partey, which is going on to one of your later questions, then we’re still not far from Elneny playing to be honest, and we have no defensive-minded No 8.

“So, this season it was Odegaard who was more attacking and Xhaka, who did go forward, of course, he got forward quite a lot, but he could also bed in if needed and gave us a bit of height and solidarity, which we don’t have at the moment.

“So, personal opinion, I would expect another to come in of a slightly different profile. But that’s not come from the club, that’s purely me.”

Which midfielder could Arsenal look to bring in?

If the Gunners are genuine about being title challengers in the forthcoming seasons, then looking to sign another experienced midfielder would be wise.

According to Caught Offside, the north Londoners are ramping up their interest in Southampton’s 19-year-old starlet Romeo Lavia, though the newly relegated seaside club will demand £50m, with Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that the Belgian gem would be a 'bargain'.

Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers has reported the Premier League outfit could make a shock move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni should they fall out of favour for either Lavia or Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea, however, are leading the race for the Ecuadorian’s services. Arsenal had two bids rejected for the Brighton ground-eater in January, according to football.london, and may come back in for their long-term target.

The north London club are likely to snare another midfielder to partner Rice before the start of next season but who it will be remains to be seen.