Arsenal have not entirely been up to scratch since the new campaign got underway, though transfer insider Dean Jones has name-dropped one player that could turn them into ‘genuine title challengers’, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are two striker options that Mikel Arteta currently has at his disposal, but neither have enjoyed a consistent run of form thanks to injury concerns, especially for the former.

Arsenal latest news – Victor Osimhen

There were a series of Europe’s elite looking to secure Victor Osimhen’s signature in the summer after he became one of football’s hottest properties. At the tender age of 24, he rose to being a household name thanks to guiding his current employers to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Osimhen was at the heart of their success as he notched 31 goals and five assists in the 2022/23 campaign, with 26 of those goals coming in the league. Of course, Arsenal and Chelsea have now been given a boosted chance of landing the Napoli striker after a distasteful video posted on the club’s official TikTok page.

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to suggest the striker’s team are considering legal action against his Serie A employers as they deemed the now-deleted clip ‘not acceptable’.

Despite the behind-the-scenes chaos, however, the Nigerian marksman featured in Napoli’s latest domestic outing against Udinese and, characteristically, got on the score sheet. However, marry up the present fall-out with Napoli’s turgid start to proceedings in 2023/24, and Osimhen could be granted his high-profile move away.

The Italian giants are not in a strong negotiating position in terms of the striker given he is approaching the final year of his contract, meaning they will have little wiggle room to utilise should a side come in for his very capable services when the winter transfer window opens for business.

Victor Osimhen could turn Arsenal into ‘genuine title challengers’ - Dean Jones

Transfer insider Jones has suggested that – in order to close the gap on Manchester City – securing someone of Osimhen’s goalscoring calibre would be the ideal situation, given he is the best option that is currently available. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said…

“The most interesting case here could be for Arsenal. Obviously it remains to be seen just how much they would be able to spend but at a time when they are seriously thinking about whether they need another forward to help them close the gap on Manchester City, there really is not anyone better they could be looking at. Ivan Toney is going to cost at least £60m and possibly up to £70million. He’s good but Osimhen is better, much better. “This really is the sort of player that elevates your levels and makes anything possible so if you can find the money to get into that conversation then it’s definitely something Arsenal should be doing, and I’m sure would be doing. He would turn them into genuine title contenders and help them compete in the latter stages of the Champions League too.”

Could Victor Osimhen win Arsenal the Premier League?

The Gunners took Manchester City to the wire last season, though eventually finished five points off the pace as the enigmatic Erling Haaland often proved the difference for Pep Guardiola’s imperious outfit. Breaking records left, right and centre will not be easy to emulate for Osimhen but his exploits in front of goal would certainly better the north Londoner’s chances of domestic glory.

Arteta’s side are currently unbeaten in four Premier League outings but share that achievement with City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, while Roberto De Zerbi’s high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion reside in third place, though Arsenal are struggling to find a consistency in front of goal having scored just 11 times in six games.

Last season, Arsenal managed to net on 88 occasions while City, often thanks to Haaland, found the back of the net 94 times. Osimhen’s knack of busting the net would only boost Arsenal’s chances of becoming English champions tenfold, as transfer insider Jones previously alluded to.

Ivan Toney vs Victor Osimhen vs Erling Haaland - 2022/23 statistics Player - Team 90s Goals per 90 Shots per 90 xG per 90 Goal-Creating Actions per 90 Ivan Toney - Brentford 32.8 0.61 2.65 0.57 0.24 Victor Osimhen - Napoli 28.5 0.97 4.63 0.75 0.32 Erling Haaland - Manchester City 30.8 1.17 3.77 0.92 0.55 All statistics per FBRef

Arsenal identify £80m Victor Osimhen alternative

The Times have suggested that a price tag of £80m has been slapped on the head of Arsenal target Ivan Toney, though the Brentford hitman is currently out of action. The report insists that his employers are reluctant to lose the Englishman, 27, but he is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 and is keen to explore pastures new.

Granted, Osimhen is obviously the optimal choice. But Toney’s Premier League experience and feasibility may make him the most attractive option. The one-cap England international had scored 20 domestic goals before being banned for breaching betting rules in 2022/23 but was on course for a big-money move in the summer just gone.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has, however, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Toney ‘ticks three boxes’ for Chelsea chief Mauricio Pochettino, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest, too. Should Arsenal be laser-focused on securing the Bees talisman, they will have to fend off the north London duo in order to be successful.