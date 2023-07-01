Arsenal are now in direct contact with Fenerbahce attacker Arda Guler’s father about a move to the Emirates, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta is actively trying to boost his chances of competing with Manchester City next season for Premier League glory and is looking at teen sensation Guler - described as a "little magician" by Jacek Kulig - as an option.

Arsenal transfer news – Arda Guler

The Gunners are the current winners of the window so far with Kai Havertz making his high-profile cross-city switch, while deals for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are on the verge of becoming official.

Could they complete a quartet of smart additions by swooping in for the Turkish gem?

In the grand scheme of the market, he wouldn’t put a potential buyer back (be it Arsenal or not) by much either with Fabrizio Romano claiming that clubs could sign Guler for as little as £15m courtesy of his active release clause.

Football Insider have reported, despite the clamour over his signature, Arsenal are now in the front seat in the race for the 18-year-prodigy after leapfrogging Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

However, the same report mentions that Arsenal are not alone and will have to deal with the small matter of competing with the likes of Barcelona and Ajax should they be successful in their pursuit of Guler.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Arsenal and Arda Guler?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Turkish sensation, Galetti claimed that he was on the list of many elite clubs in Europe - all of which have been in contact with his father, who is his agent.

He said: “Arda Guler is followed by several teams in Europe. Arsenal, for sure, are among them, but the competition for the Turkish player is really, really fierce. There is a clause set at an amount less than €20m and for all the top clubs in Europe is a small amount. And so, PSG, AC Milan, Napoli, Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal and many, many other teams are in contact with his father.”

Why is Arda Guler so in demand by all the top European clubs?

Dubbed “the Turkish Messi”, it’s easy to see why he is sought-after.

Despite his ripe age of just 18, Guler has commanded himself as a regular in the Fenerbache set-up, making 35 appearances for his club last term, with 20 of those coming domestically. In the league alone, he picked up four goals and a further four assists, according to Transfermarkt; showcasing his knack of creating and scoring chances.

During the 2022/23 Turkish Süper Lig campaign, he was considered a hugely influential piece of Jorge Jesus’ second-place outfit, making the most key passes per 90 out of his teammates and recording the second-highest average match rating, per WhoScored.

If Arteta and his entourage elect to trigger his cheap release clause, they will have their work cut out for them, considering the long queue of keen admirers.