Arsenal are unwilling to meet Southampton’s valuation for midfield star Romeo Lavia, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite the Saints’ poor season in general, 19-year-old starlet Lavia impressed and has gained interest from many Premier League sides in return.

Arsenal transfer news – Romeo Lavia

Arsenal – alongside their city rivals Chelsea – have shown interest in the youngster’s services off the back of an impressive campaign from an individual sense but will cost any potential buyer £50m. Southampton will be hoping that the multiple avenues of concrete interest in their in-demand gem could drive that figure up.

The Brussels-born ace played an important role in his 34 games across all competitions for the south coast side but was unable to steer them away from relegation.

Miguel Delaney has claimed that while Arsenal were seen as the front-runners, Mauricio Pochettino-led Chelsea are now seriously involved in the race.

Joining them in the emerging bidding war are Manchester United and Liverpool who are reported, by The Independent, to be monitoring the movements of the Belgian, especially with the latter looking to overhaul their midfield off the back of their £35m deal for Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Taylor has now told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are hesitant to meet the seaside town’s valuation of Lavia meaning other interested parties will be given a boost in their hopes of signing the promising midfielder.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Arsenal and Romeo Lavia?

Taylor claimed that Arsenal are not alone in their chase of Lavia, though Mikel Arteta and co are the ones that are particularly hesitant to reach what Southampton believe their young, talented asset is worth.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “As for Lavia, from what I understand Arsenal are reluctant to meet the £45million valuation set by Southampton. And at the same time, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea and there has been talk of United but I don’t know much on United’s interest.

“But I definitely know that Chelsea and Liverpool are interested and what they’ve told the player representatives is that if the asking price is lower that they would be potentially ready to sort of formalise their interest.”

What will Romeo Lavia bring to Arsenal?

Mikel Arteta’s young and hungry squad narrowly missed out on Premier League glory last time out and has turned to the summer market to bolster his options to ensure they are rubbing shoulders with Manchester City again.

And with Thomas Partey gaining interest from Saudi Arabia and Juventus, per The Evening Standard, the Spaniard will need to have a replacement in order before allowing the Ghana international to jump ship.

By natural comparison, FBref statistics show that Lavia made more blocks and interceptions than his Arsenal counterpart and therefore, would be a worthy replacement should he elect a move away.His pass completion rate of 86.2% is also respectable given the nature of the team he was operating in, and those numbers would see a spike should he elect to move to a team such as Arsenal who enjoy far more possession of the ball.

Arteta’s midfield plans for the 2023/24 campaign are unknown as yet but with both Lavia and West Ham United’s Declan Rice high on the Spanish tactician's wish list, a double pivot consisting of the two dynamic midfielders would certainly be a sight to behold.

That’s only if the two clubs are able to reach an agreement on a reasonable price for Southampton's star, however.