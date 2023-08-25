Arsenal could have a major problem brewing within the squad between Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mikel Arteta made a huge call to bring Raya to the Emirates Stadium, with questions now being asked about Ramsdale's future in red and white.

Arsenal transfer news - Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya

It was one of the most surprising deals of an already crazy transfer window, with Raya ditching Brentford to join Arsenal on a season-long loan.

The Spanish goalkeeper signed a contract extension at the Gtech Community Stadium, which should allow the Bees to recoup a fee for his services next year, with Arsenal paying £3 million to take him on loan this summer.

There are reports that Arsenal hold a £27 million option to buy inserted into his contract with the Gunners, but only time will provide an answer as to whether they activate it.

It will likely hinge on the impact Raya makes at the Emirates, but the decision to bring him in did cause a shock given how well Ramsdale - who cost Arsenal £24 million - performed last season.

The English shot-stopper featured in all 38 matches of Arsenal's title challenge, with his performances earning him a contract extension, which should run until the end of the 2026 campaign.

And as a result of that, there are suggestions that having both Ramsdale and Raya in the same squad could cause the Gunners an unnecessary headache.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya?

When asked about how the addition of Raya to the Arsenal squad could impact the Gunners' dynamic, Daily Express journalist Taylor admitted it was likely to cause a problem.

On the current state of play, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "To be honest, I was quite surprised to see it materialise. I don't think it's going to end well if I'm being honest, not in regards to the team, but for one of those goalkeepers.

"Because ultimately, while Raya knows what he's signing up for, I don't think you can have two number ones fighting for the shirt.

"I just don't think it's sustainable long term. Whether that means Ramsdale moves on, I don't know, further down the line."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Arsenal this summer?

While they got a good chunk of their additions sorted earlier in the window, there are some claims that Arsenal might sanction more exits before next month's September 1st deadline.

One man being linked with a move away from the north Londoners is Folarin Balogun, who indicated he wouldn't spend this season on loan, with the USMNT international demanding first-team minutes, either at Arsenal or elsewhere.

It's reported that Chelsea could make a shock move for the striker, with personal terms having allegedly been agreed between the two capital clubs.

Elsewhere, West Ham United have also been interested in the dynamic forward, with the Hammers having been tipped to make a move later in the window.

Whereas Monaco have also been sniffing around Balogun, but their interest has been curbed following a £30 million rejected bid.