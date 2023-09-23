Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would have 'privately' made his mind up about a key North London Derby team selection issue, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Most of the questions aimed at the Gunners' manager this season have related to the goalkeeper conundrum, with Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya both fighting out for the number one spot.

Arsenal latest team news - Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya

It's been the talk of the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks, with the debate over Arsenal's number-one goalkeeper continuing to rage on. It had looked as if last season's first-choice Ramsdale would retain his spot for the foreseeable future, with Raya handed opportunities down the line.

But that hasn't been the case, with Raya fancied ahead of Ramsdale for the previous two Arsenal outings, including Wednesday night's Champions League opener. And so far the former Brentford shot-stopper is yet to concede, with some suggesting the decision has already been made over who will start in goal for Arsenal this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya?

When quizzed on the latest in regard to Arsenal's goalkeeper situation, journalist Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“What we've seen is Arteta start with Ramsdale, which I think is normal because Raya had only just arrived and the manager has now shown his hand in the last Premier League game, and the Champions League. “I think that starting Raya in the last Premier League game, was to give him game time ahead of the Champions League, and then playing him in the Champions League illustrates once again that whatever Arteta says in public, privately at the moment, Raya is seen as the number one goalkeeper. “But of course, games come thick and fast and it will be very interesting to see whether Ramsdale is restored for the North London Derby just because Raya played in the last two games in a very short space of time. And that would ultimately I think, be indicative of rotation due to a congested fixture calendar. “You can argue it whatever way you like, but whichever goalkeeper starts the Champions League, is effectively your number one goalkeeper, and I don't see Arteta if everything goes according to plan, rotating in the Champions League. “So I think now, the Arsenal manager is basically saying one thing that all spots are open, and it's highly competitive, but through his actions, revealing another thing, which is Raya is the number one. “I just don't think that Raya would have chosen Arsenal without hesitation as well, it must be said, and knowing that it will turn into a permanent move unless, in the build-up to that transfer, it was made clear to him that he was above Ramsdale in the pecking order.”

What's next for Arsenal this season?

On the back of a strong, but not necessarily convincing start to the campaign, Arteta and Co. face a huge test this weekend, when high-flyers Tottenham visit the Emirates Stadium.

New boss Ange Postecoglou has earned plaudits for his start to life in the Spurs dugout, with Arsenal now hoping to spoil the fun and bring an end to their North London rivals' unbeaten start.