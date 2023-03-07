Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has been tipped for a move away from the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.

Arsenal: Arteta 'not fully on board' with £25m star at the Emirates

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could be set for a move away from the Emirates Stadium in the summer, with the Scottish international currently not part of Mikel Arteta's plans, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Tierney has found game time hard to come by since the summer arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and could seek a transfer to a new club at the end of the season.

Arsenal transfer news - Kieran Tierney

According to a report in The Mirror, Tierney - who pockets a reported £110,000 per week - is subject to interest from Newcastle United, with the Magpies eyeing up a summer move.

Injuries have plagued Tierney's time at Arsenal, with the defender having arrived from Celtic for £25 million in August 2019.

However, with game time hard to come by so far this season, it's claimed by The Mirror that Tierney would be open to a North East switch.

Eddie Howe has worked wonders since taking charge of Newcastle, taking them from relegation candidates midway through last season, to European challengers so far this campaign.

Should they secure continental football ahead of next season, it's believed Newcastle would continue to spend big in the market, as they look to wrestle themselves into contention for a top-four spot.

With plenty of experience playing in the Premier League and in Europe, Tierney could prove the perfect pick-up for Newcastle, should Arsenal sanction a move in the summer.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kieren Tierney leaving Arsenal?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor hinted at the possibility of Tierney leaving the Gunners in the near future.

On the 25-year-old, Taylor said: "I do think it may be time at the end of the season for Kieran Tierney to move on.

"Because, ultimately, I don't think Arteta is fully on board with him as a player.

"I feel like he likes his attitude, but at the same time even when fit he's not been fancied. So I think that’s telling.”

Who might Arsenal replace Tierney with?

According to The Athletic, Arsenal had agreed a £15 million deal with Spanish side Real Valladolid for young full-back Ivan Fresneda.

Ultimately, the deal fell through, but it's expected the Gunners will return for Fresneda when the summer window opens.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta remained keen on the teenage defender, with Arsenal open to revisiting the deal at the end of the season.

While predominately a right-sided defender, it would provide Arsenal with more cover at the back, potentially even allowing Takehiro Tomiyasu to operate at left-back more often.

Of the Valladolid players that have featured over five times this season, Fresneda is ranked as the fourth-highest performer, having posted an average WhoScored rating of 6.69 for the La Liga outfit.

Tipped to have a long and successful career in the game, Fresneda could prove a worthwhile upgrade on Tierney, even if they tend to operate on opposite flanks.