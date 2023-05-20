Arsenal could be at risk of losing Emile Smith Rowe in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Smith Rowe has struggled for game time at the Emirates Stadium this season and has been linked with a move away, but Brown also believes the addition of Champions League football could keep him at the club.

Arsenal transfer news - Emile Smith Rowe

Premier League clubs are already planning an assault on Smith Rowe when the window opens later this year, according to a report by talkSPORT.

It's claimed sides in the top flight view the Arsenal man as a key summer target, with Aston Villa reportedly leading the way.

The report suggests Unai Emery, who is well acquainted with Smith Rowe following their time together at the Emirates, is keen to reunite with the dynamic attacker.

It wouldn't be the first time Aston Villa have gone after the London-born star, having seen a £25 million bid rejected by Arsenal in the summer of 2021.

Having stayed in north London, Smith Rowe was tipped with a bright future under Mikel Arteta, but following a number of frustrating injuries, the Englishman has failed to establish himself in the starting-11.

Instead, with Arsenal now set for a summer reshuffle there are claims he could be about to leave the club, this time for real.

What has Paul Brown said about Smith Rowe leaving Arsenal?

Recognising his struggles at Arsenal, journalist Brown issued an update on Smith Rowe's future to GIVEMESPORT.

On the likelihood of Smith Rowe leaving the Emirates this summer, Brown said: "It would be a surprise, but I can see how he's slowly been eased out of the first-team picture for a while. He was one of the first names on the team sheet a few months back, but things have not gone well for him this season and I could see he might be frustrated. I just feel like, now Arsenal are going to be in the Champions League, surely if you're Emile Smith Rowe, you'd want to be part of that.”

Should Arsenal cash in on Smith Rowe?

Pocketing just £40,000 per week, Smith Rowe is among the lowest earners in the Arsenal senior team and has shown his worth to Arteta throughout the years.

However, turning 23 years old in July, the three-cap England international could see this summer as a sliding door moment in his career, with the opportunity of first-team football available elsewhere.

Heading into the final two weekends of the campaign, Smith Rowe boasted just 14 appearances to his name, indicating minutes have been hard to come by this season.

Granted, much of that has been down to the forward's injury troubles, but with change afoot for Arsenal in the summer, it might not be the worst idea for the two to part ways at the end of the season.